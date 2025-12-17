2 / 8

Salman Khan finished his schooling at St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra, Mumbai. Previously, he studied at The Scindia School in Gwalior for a few years along with his younger brother Arbaaz. He attended St Xavier's College in Mumbai but dropped out. Today, he is one of the biggest superstars of our country, loved globally as well. According to media reports, Salman Khan's net worth is estimated around Rs 2,900 Crore (approximately $350 Million USD) as of 2025.

He moves with a high-end security cover which was increased to Y+ in late 2022 after death threats to his father and then again in late 2024 following the murder of politician Baba Siddique, a close friend to the superstar.