Bollywood Actors Who Took a Long Break But Made a Powerful Comeback
Many Bollywood stars have taken breaks from their careers, only to make powerful and memorable comebacks. Let's take a look at some of these inspiring journeys.
Sushmita Sen
She took a break of about 10 years before returning to acting with the web series 'Aarya' in 2020, marking a successful comeback
Shah Rukh Khan
After 'Zero' in 2018, SRK took a four-year break to reassess his career. He made a successful return in 2023 with 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan,' both major hits.
Sridevi
She took a sabbatical of 15 years before returning to films with 'English Vinglish' in 2012, followed by 'Mom' in 2017, both receiving critical acclaim.
Rani Mukerji
After a four-year break post 'Mardaani,' she returned with 'Hichki' in 2018, receiving positive reviews.
Pooja Bhatt
She took a break from acting but continued working as a director and producer. She made her acting comeback with the web series 'Bombay Begums,' receiving rave reviews
Genelia D'Souza
After a break following her marriage in 2012, she made her comeback with the film 'Mister Mummy.'
Aamir Khan
He has taken several breaks in his career, including after 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' He plans to return to acting with 'Sitaare Zameen Par.'
Trending Photos