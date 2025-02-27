Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2865080https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bollywood-actors-who-took-a-long-break-but-made-a-powerful-comeback-2865080
NewsPhotosBollywood Actors Who Took a Long Break But Made a Powerful Comeback Bollywood Actors Who Took a Long Break But Made a Powerful Comeback
photoDetails

Bollywood Actors Who Took a Long Break But Made a Powerful Comeback

 Many Bollywood stars have taken breaks from their careers, only to make powerful and memorable comebacks. Let's take a look at some of these inspiring journeys.

Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Sushmita Sen

1/7
Sushmita Sen

 She took a break of about 10 years before returning to acting with the web series 'Aarya' in 2020, marking a successful comeback

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan

2/7
Shah Rukh Khan

After 'Zero' in 2018, SRK took a four-year break to reassess his career. He made a successful return in 2023 with 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan,' both major hits.

Follow Us

Sridevi

3/7
Sridevi

 She took a sabbatical of 15 years before returning to films with 'English Vinglish' in 2012, followed by 'Mom' in 2017, both receiving critical acclaim.

Follow Us

Rani Mukerji

4/7
Rani Mukerji

After a four-year break post 'Mardaani,' she returned with 'Hichki' in 2018, receiving positive reviews.

Follow Us

Pooja Bhatt

5/7
Pooja Bhatt

 She took a break from acting but continued working as a director and producer. She made her acting comeback with the web series 'Bombay Begums,' receiving rave reviews

Follow Us

Genelia D'Souza

6/7
Genelia D'Souza

After a break following her marriage in 2012, she made her comeback with the film 'Mister Mummy.'

Follow Us

Aamir Khan

7/7
Aamir Khan

 He has taken several breaks in his career, including after 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' He plans to return to acting with 'Sitaare Zameen Par.'

Follow Us
Bollywood comebacksactors who quitSecond ChancesBollywood careersacting strugglescomeback storiesIndian cinema.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Car Insurance: 5 Useful Add-Ons Every Buyer Should Consider
camera icon7
title
chocolate lava cake recipe
7 Instagram-Worthy Desserts You Can Make At Home
camera icon10
title
Batters With Most Runs In India vs New Zealand ODIs
From Virat Kohli To Rahul Dravid: List Of Batters With Most Runs In India vs New Zealand ODIs
camera icon12
title
SBI
Home Loans Interest Rates Offered By 10 Private And Public Sector Banks --Check List
camera icon7
title
Shaniera Thompson
Who Is Shaniera Thompson? All You Need To Know About Australian Citizen Who Converted To Islam And Married Former Pakistan Cricketer
NEWS ON ONE CLICK