Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3047731https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bollywood-actresses-look-sensational-in-sultry-black-cut-out-gowns-disha-patani-to-ananya-panday-in-bold-and-beautiful-party-dresses-in-pics-3047731
NewsPhotosBollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns: Disha Patani to Ananya Panday in bold and beautiful party dresses - In Pics
photoDetails

Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns: Disha Patani to Ananya Panday in bold and beautiful party dresses - In Pics

Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns: Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, to Ananya Panday - Here’s a look at the divas who look smashing in bold black gowns.

 

Updated:May 16, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns

1/7
Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns

Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns: Black never goes out of fashion! Let's check out our favourite Bollywood divas rocking the daring outfits in black which are absolutely spell-binding. From edgy cut-outs to thigh-high slits, these stars are wearing outfits which can be easily recreated for party wear. Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, to Ananya Panday - Here’s a look at the divas who look smashing in bold black gowns.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Disha Patani in black

2/7
Disha Patani in black

Disha Patani in black

Disha Patani rocked her black mini dress at a Giorgio Armani event in Mumbai in 2024. She wore a strapless body-hugging dress with a risque keyhole cutout extending to her midriff.

Follow Us

Sharvari in glam black

3/7
Sharvari in glam black

Sharvari in glam black

Sharvari channels her inner glam image in a striking one-shoulder black cut-out gown that perfectly accentuated her silhouette. 

Follow Us

Shanaya Kapoor in velvet

4/7
Shanaya Kapoor in velvet

Shanaya Kapoor in velvet

Shanaya Kapoor wore a dramatic velvet black cut-out dress featuring asymmetric detailing and bold side cut-outs. The look is fab and bold.

Follow Us

Pashmina Roshan in black

5/7
Pashmina Roshan in black

Pashmina Roshan in black

Pashmina Roshan looks fab in a sultry black gown featuring a plunging neckline, dramatic cut-outs, and a daring thigh-high slit.

 

Follow Us

Khushi Kapoor in sultry dress

6/7
Khushi Kapoor in sultry dress

Khushi Kapoor in sultry dress

Khushi Kapoor looks aesthetic in a black co-ord inspired cut-out ensemble that highlighted her toned frame. 

Follow Us

Ananya Panday in black dress

7/7
Ananya Panday in black dress

Ananya Panday in black dress

Ananya Panday looks chic in halter-style black cut-out dress featuring draped detailing and a thigh-high slit dress.

Follow Us
Bollywood actresses in blackAnanya PandayDisha PataniEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Animal Species
World’s largest zoo by species: Not North Carolina; Check location, animals and unique facts
camera icon5
title
india trade routes
Bypassing chokepoints: India’s 5 strategic trade corridors redrawing the global trade map
camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
Top players with most centuries in IPL history: Virat Kohli at top, Chris Gayle at 4th spot; Sanju Samson at...; check full list 
camera icon10
title
Mumbai Indians
10 captains to lead Mumbai Indians captain in IPL history: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
Top players with most centuries in IPL history: Virat Kohli at top, Chris Gayle at 4th spot; Sanju Samson at...; check full list 