Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns: Disha Patani to Ananya Panday in bold and beautiful party dresses - In Pics
Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns: Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, to Ananya Panday - Here’s a look at the divas who look smashing in bold black gowns.
Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns
Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns: Black never goes out of fashion! Let's check out our favourite Bollywood divas rocking the daring outfits in black which are absolutely spell-binding. From edgy cut-outs to thigh-high slits, these stars are wearing outfits which can be easily recreated for party wear. Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, to Ananya Panday - Here’s a look at the divas who look smashing in bold black gowns.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Disha Patani in black
Disha Patani in black
Disha Patani rocked her black mini dress at a Giorgio Armani event in Mumbai in 2024. She wore a strapless body-hugging dress with a risque keyhole cutout extending to her midriff.
Sharvari in glam black
Sharvari in glam black
Sharvari channels her inner glam image in a striking one-shoulder black cut-out gown that perfectly accentuated her silhouette.
Shanaya Kapoor in velvet
Shanaya Kapoor in velvet
Shanaya Kapoor wore a dramatic velvet black cut-out dress featuring asymmetric detailing and bold side cut-outs. The look is fab and bold.
Pashmina Roshan in black
Pashmina Roshan in black
Pashmina Roshan looks fab in a sultry black gown featuring a plunging neckline, dramatic cut-outs, and a daring thigh-high slit.
Khushi Kapoor in sultry dress
Khushi Kapoor in sultry dress
Khushi Kapoor looks aesthetic in a black co-ord inspired cut-out ensemble that highlighted her toned frame.
Ananya Panday in black dress
Ananya Panday in black dress
Ananya Panday looks chic in halter-style black cut-out dress featuring draped detailing and a thigh-high slit dress.
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