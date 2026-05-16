Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns: Disha Patani to Ananya Panday in bold and beautiful party dresses - In Pics

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Bollywood actresses look sensational in sultry black cut-out gowns: Black never goes out of fashion! Let's check out our favourite Bollywood divas rocking the daring outfits in black which are absolutely spell-binding. From edgy cut-outs to thigh-high slits, these stars are wearing outfits which can be easily recreated for party wear. Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, to Ananya Panday - Here’s a look at the divas who look smashing in bold black gowns.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)