/Bollywood actresses to dominate 2026-2027 at box-office: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actresses to dominate 2026-2027: From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone - let's take a look at actresses who are dominating and are likely to rule the coming year also.
Box Office numbers tell a great deal about the fate of the stars. Alia Bhatt has spent the last few years proving she can carry a spy thriller as easily as a courtroom drama. Janhvi Kapoor is no longer the 'promising debutante' — she's someone a producer greenlights a film around. And Deepika Padukone, despite over a decade in the game, is still the name that gets a poster trending. What's coming through 2026 second half and 2027 isn't a handful of good roles scattered across genres — it's a structural shift in who Bollywood trusts to open a film. Let's take a look at Bollywood actresses who are dominating and are likely to rule the coming year.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone is set to star in director Atlee’s ambitious, visually spectacular two-part sci-fi action entertainer alongside Allu Arjun, with the first instalment eyeing a December 2027 release.She is also set to feature in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand, further adding to an exciting line-up of high-profile projects.
Janhvi Kapoor returns for Devara Part 2 alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, with the film targeting a 2027 theatrical release. She also stars in Lag Jaa Gale, an intense action entertainer alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, releasing in May 2027.
Shraddha Kapoor stars in Eetha, a biographical drama set for release in August 2026. She also has Naagin, a film adaptation of the iconic supernatural franchise in the pipeline, making her 2026-27 a study in contrasts, from serious biographical drama on one end, mass entertainer supernatural spectacle on the other.
Alia Bhatt headlines filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, all set for release in August, 2026. She has also officially joined Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, releasing in December 2027, followed by Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline as the Astraverse continues to expand.
Tamannaah leads Ragini 3, one of Indian cinema's most iconic horror franchises, and fronts the folk thriller The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest opposite Sidharth Malhotra, releasing in September 2026. She plays Preeti Maria in Rohit Shetty's biographical action drama Maria IPS alongside John Abraham, and rounds out her slate with an untitled action-adventure film alongside Ajay Devgn, releasing in December 2026.
Kiara Advani features in Toxic, a period gangster film alongside Yash, which is set for release in August 2026. With a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, making it potentially the most expensive Indian film ever made, Toxic is one of the most-watched theatrical bets of the year.