/Bollywood actresses to dominate 2026-2027 at box-office: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actresses to dominate 2026-2027 at box-office

Box Office numbers tell a great deal about the fate of the stars. Alia Bhatt has spent the last few years proving she can carry a spy thriller as easily as a courtroom drama. Janhvi Kapoor is no longer the 'promising debutante' — she's someone a producer greenlights a film around. And Deepika Padukone, despite over a decade in the game, is still the name that gets a poster trending. What's coming through 2026 second half and 2027 isn't a handful of good roles scattered across genres — it's a structural shift in who Bollywood trusts to open a film. Let's take a look at Bollywood actresses who are dominating and are likely to rule the coming year.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)