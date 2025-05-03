Advertisement
NewsPhotosBollywood Bombshell To Google Boss: THIS IIT Dropout Quit B-Town, Joined Sundar Pichai, Now Earns In Crores
Bollywood Bombshell To Google Boss: THIS IIT Dropout Quit B-Town, Joined Sundar Pichai, Now Earns In Crores

Remember the girl who won hearts with “Ghar Se Nikalte Hi” in Papa Kehte Hain? That dazzling beauty, who once ruled the screen, is now ruling boardrooms at Google India. Her journey from teenage stardom to corporate powerhouse is not just inspiring—it’s jaw-dropping. Read on to discover how a Bollywood starlet turned into a tech giant's industry leader, making crores and breaking every stereotype.

Updated:May 03, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
From Teen Idol to Tech Powerhouse

From Teen Idol to Tech Powerhouse

Back in 1996, Mayoori Kango became a household name with Papa Kehte Hain. With her fresh face and heartfelt expressions, she quickly captured the spotlight. But what many don’t know is that this actress had brains to match her beauty—she was once selected for IIT Kanpur before Bollywood came calling.

Mahesh Bhatt's Discovery

Mayoori’s acting journey began when she was spotted by director Saeed Akhtar Mirza during a family trip to Mumbai. Initially hesitant due to her board exams, she eventually agreed to star in Naseem (1995). Her performance caught the eye of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who cast her in the lead role for Papa Kehte Hain. Though the film didn’t shatter box-office records, Mayoori’s charm left a lasting impact.

Bollywood Hits and Misses

She went on to work with stars like Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi in Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet and even appeared with Mahesh Babu in the Telugu film Wamsi. However, out of the 16 films she worked on, many were shelved or flopped. Her talent was undeniable, but box office success proved elusive.

TV Career and the Final Goodbye

In the early 2000s, Mayoori switched to television, appearing in shows like Dollar Bahu and Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny. Despite her efforts, she didn’t find lasting success on the small screen either. By 2003, she decided to step away from acting completely.

 

Turning Point: From Screen to Classroom

That same year, she married NRI businessman Aditya Dhillon and moved to the U.S. Her transformation truly began there. Mayoori pursued an MBA in Marketing and Finance at the prestigious Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College, in New York—a bold and strategic move that would soon pay off big.

The Rise of a Corporate Star

Between 2004 and 2012, she worked across major corporate roles in the U.S. After returning to India, she became the Managing Director at Performics, a digital media firm under the French advertising giant Publicis. Her rise was meteoric, proving her business acumen and leadership skills.

The Google India Leap

In 2019, Mayoori joined Google India as Industry Head. Now, she holds the esteemed title of Head of Industry – Agency Partnership, where she leads campaigns, drives innovation, and commands a hefty pay package. From box office flops to corporate wins, Mayoori’s story is a real-world fairy tale of resilience and reinvention.

A Life Beyond Limelight

Mayoori Kango is now a proud mother and lives a fulfilling life away from paparazzi, focused on work and family. Her journey from red carpets to boardrooms is proof that success isn’t confined to the spotlight—it can shine just as bright in the corridors of power.

 

Mayoori Kango, Success Story

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Pic credits: Instagram, IMDb

