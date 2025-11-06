Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Red For Stunning Pastel Lehengas, Sarees: Anushka Sharma To Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani's Wedding Look Inspo - In Pics
Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Red For Stunning Pastel Lehengas, Sarees: The wedding season is officially almost here and we can't wait to check out calendars. So, if you are a bride-to-be or her bridesmaid, do check out this compilation of celebrity-inspired wedding look. Do not fret if red is not your colour. Remember how Anushka Sharma started the trend of pastel weddings in Bollywood? Here are 7 such beauties who ditched red and wore gorgeous pastel shade lehengas and sarees on their D-day:
Anushka Sharma's Wedding Lehenga
Anushka Sharma started the pastel trend in Bollywood as she wore a Sabyasachi blush pink lehenga. Their wedding took place on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy.
Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Lehenga Design
Rakul Preet Singh chose a pastel ivory and blush hand-embroidered lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani.
Parineeti Chopra's Bridal Avatar
Parineeti Chopra wore a champagne gold lehenga from Manish Malhotra, featuring metal sequins and Nakshi embroidery.
Kiara Advani's Wedding Lehenga
Designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani wore a stunning ombre pastel pink embellished lehenga.
Karishma Tanna's Bridal Look
Karishma Tanna made a stunning entry in her pastel pink embroidered lehenga.
Athiya Shetty Bridal Look
Athiya Shetty opted for a stunning Anamika Khanna old rose silk lehenga.
Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree
Alia Bhatt wore an elegant cream-golden Sabyasachi saree for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.
