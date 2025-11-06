Advertisement
Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Red For Stunning Pastel Lehengas, Sarees: Anushka Sharma To Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani's Wedding Look Inspo - In Pics
Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Red For Stunning Pastel Lehengas, Sarees: Anushka Sharma To Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani's Wedding Look Inspo - In Pics

Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Red For Stunning Pastels: Here are 7 such beauties who ditched red and wore gorgeous pastel shade lehengas and sarees on their D-day

Updated:Nov 06, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Red For Pastel Lehengas, Sarees

Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Red For Pastel Lehengas, Sarees

Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Red For Stunning Pastel Lehengas, Sarees: The wedding season is officially almost here and we can't wait to check out calendars. So, if you are a bride-to-be or her bridesmaid, do check out this compilation of celebrity-inspired wedding look. Do not fret if red is not your colour. Remember how Anushka Sharma started the trend of pastel weddings in Bollywood? Here are 7 such beauties who ditched red and wore gorgeous pastel shade lehengas and sarees on their D-day:

Anushka Sharma's Wedding Lehenga

Anushka Sharma's Wedding Lehenga

Anushka Sharma started the pastel trend in Bollywood as she wore a Sabyasachi blush pink lehenga. Their wedding took place on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy.

Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Lehenga Design

Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Lehenga Design

Rakul Preet Singh chose a pastel ivory and blush hand-embroidered lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani.

Parineeti Chopra's Bridal Avatar

Parineeti Chopra's Bridal Avatar

Parineeti Chopra wore a champagne gold lehenga from Manish Malhotra, featuring metal sequins and Nakshi embroidery.

Kiara Advani's Wedding Lehenga

Kiara Advani's Wedding Lehenga

Designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani wore a stunning ombre pastel pink embellished lehenga.

Karishma Tanna's Bridal Look

Karishma Tanna's Bridal Look

Karishma Tanna made a stunning entry in her pastel pink embroidered lehenga.

Athiya Shetty Bridal Look

Athiya Shetty Bridal Look

Athiya Shetty opted for a stunning Anamika Khanna old rose silk lehenga.

Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree

Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree

Alia Bhatt wore an elegant cream-golden Sabyasachi saree for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood actress wedding lehengasBollywood actresses who ditched redpastel lehengaspastel sareesAnushka SharmaAlia BhattKiara AdvaniWedding Look InspoCelebrity Wedding Look InspoEntertainmentBollywood actresses wedding lookRakul Preet Singhmost auspicious wedding dateswedding dates 2025Bollywood Weddings Of 2025celebs who got married in 2025
