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NewsPhotosBollywood celebs and their jaw-dropping body transformation, weight loss: 'Before and after' pics of Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar
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Bollywood celebs and their jaw-dropping body transformation, weight loss: 'Before and after' pics of Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar

Meet Bollywood stars with jaw-dropping body transformation: From Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar - here are top Bollywood celebs who stunned fans with their transformation journey.

 

Updated:May 13, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Meet Bollywood stars with jaw-dropping body transformation

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Meet Bollywood stars with jaw-dropping body transformation

Meet Bollywood stars with jaw-dropping body transformation: Many of our Indian actors and actresses have undergone massive physical transformations, shedding weight and acing the fitness game to look a certain character in their movies or just simply changing the body game. These stars not only alter their appearances for reel but also make it look believable for fans after putting in a lot of hard work, efforts by following a strict regime. From Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar - here are top Bollywood celebs who stunned fans with their transformation journey.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)

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Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss

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Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss

Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss

Bhumi Pednekar gained 30 kg for her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and later lost over 35 kg through a balanced lifestyle. She avoided crash diets, focused on health and consistency, proving real transformation takes patience, dedication, and self-love.

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Ranbir Kapoor In Animal

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Ranbir Kapoor In Animal

Ranbir Kapoor In Animal

Ranbir Kapoor shocked his fans with a massive body transformation for Animal with his bulky look. With intense training and a high-protein diet, he fully immersed himself in the role’s raw, emotional depth.

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Shah Rukh Khan In Pathaan

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Shah Rukh Khan In Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan In Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan rocked his jaw-dropping transformation for Pathaan, achieving a sculpted, muscular physique that’s now iconic. He followed an intense regimen of strength training, heavy lifting, pull-ups, and cardio, paired with a high-protein, low-sugar diet. 

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Kartik Aaryan In Chandu Champion

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Kartik Aaryan In Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan In Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan completely transformed for Chandu Champion. He shed all fat,  sculpting an athletic build. Through intense boxing, swimming, and a strict diet, he played India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar convincingly.

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Sara Ali Khan's weight loss

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Sara Ali Khan's weight loss

Sara Ali Khan's weight loss

Sara Ali Khan's weight loss transformation is nothing short of inspiring. She was 96 kg and had PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), which can contribute to weight gain and other health issues. She incorporated both cardio and strength training into her routine, including activities like pickleball. 

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Karan Johar's new look

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Karan Johar's new look

Karan Johar's new look

Filmmaker Karan Johar's drastic weight loss has been a hot topic. On Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, the filmmaker last year clarified that his weight loss was not the result of Ozempic — the drug helps treat type 2 diabetes, and weight loss is its prominent side effect. He said, "I have always been battling the bulge. I have tried a thousand different diets and 500 workouts. Nothing worked. After years of combatting, I did some blood tests and realised the issues I had, with my thyroid etc. Now people keep asking me 'Are you on Ozempic, Mounjaro?' and I am tired of it. They have no idea about the truth, and I don't want to share it. I know I am healthy and lighter and I have never ever felt more confident in my skin… this is the firest time… after 52 years."

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Fardeen Khan's weight loss journey

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Fardeen Khan's weight loss journey

Fardeen Khan's weight loss journey

Fardeen Khan's comeback has been nothing short of a pleasant surprise. The actor shed extra kilos, now looking fit and fab.

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Arjun Kapoor weight loss

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Arjun Kapoor weight loss

Arjun Kapoor weight loss

Arjun Kapoor’s fitness transformation is truly inspiring. He lost approximately 50 kilograms to pursue his acting career, evolving from an overweight child to a fit, confident star. His impressive physique now reflects his hard work and discipline.

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Bollywood celebs body transformationbody transformationBhumi Pednekar weight lossbefore and after picsEntertainment
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