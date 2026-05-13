Bollywood celebs and their jaw-dropping body transformation, weight loss: 'Before and after' pics of Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar
Meet Bollywood stars with jaw-dropping body transformation: From Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar - here are top Bollywood celebs who stunned fans with their transformation journey.
Meet Bollywood stars with jaw-dropping body transformation
Meet Bollywood stars with jaw-dropping body transformation: Many of our Indian actors and actresses have undergone massive physical transformations, shedding weight and acing the fitness game to look a certain character in their movies or just simply changing the body game. These stars not only alter their appearances for reel but also make it look believable for fans after putting in a lot of hard work, efforts by following a strict regime. From Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar - here are top Bollywood celebs who stunned fans with their transformation journey.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss
Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss
Bhumi Pednekar gained 30 kg for her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and later lost over 35 kg through a balanced lifestyle. She avoided crash diets, focused on health and consistency, proving real transformation takes patience, dedication, and self-love.
Ranbir Kapoor In Animal
Ranbir Kapoor In Animal
Ranbir Kapoor shocked his fans with a massive body transformation for Animal with his bulky look. With intense training and a high-protein diet, he fully immersed himself in the role’s raw, emotional depth.
Shah Rukh Khan In Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan In Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan rocked his jaw-dropping transformation for Pathaan, achieving a sculpted, muscular physique that’s now iconic. He followed an intense regimen of strength training, heavy lifting, pull-ups, and cardio, paired with a high-protein, low-sugar diet.
Kartik Aaryan In Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan In Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan completely transformed for Chandu Champion. He shed all fat, sculpting an athletic build. Through intense boxing, swimming, and a strict diet, he played India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar convincingly.
Sara Ali Khan's weight loss
Sara Ali Khan's weight loss
Sara Ali Khan's weight loss transformation is nothing short of inspiring. She was 96 kg and had PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), which can contribute to weight gain and other health issues. She incorporated both cardio and strength training into her routine, including activities like pickleball.
Karan Johar's new look
Karan Johar's new look
Filmmaker Karan Johar's drastic weight loss has been a hot topic. On Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, the filmmaker last year clarified that his weight loss was not the result of Ozempic — the drug helps treat type 2 diabetes, and weight loss is its prominent side effect. He said, "I have always been battling the bulge. I have tried a thousand different diets and 500 workouts. Nothing worked. After years of combatting, I did some blood tests and realised the issues I had, with my thyroid etc. Now people keep asking me 'Are you on Ozempic, Mounjaro?' and I am tired of it. They have no idea about the truth, and I don't want to share it. I know I am healthy and lighter and I have never ever felt more confident in my skin… this is the firest time… after 52 years."
Fardeen Khan's weight loss journey
Fardeen Khan's weight loss journey
Fardeen Khan's comeback has been nothing short of a pleasant surprise. The actor shed extra kilos, now looking fit and fab.
Arjun Kapoor weight loss
Arjun Kapoor weight loss
Arjun Kapoor’s fitness transformation is truly inspiring. He lost approximately 50 kilograms to pursue his acting career, evolving from an overweight child to a fit, confident star. His impressive physique now reflects his hard work and discipline.
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