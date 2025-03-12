Advertisement
Bollywood Gen-Z Stars Who Made Their Debut In 2025: Rasha Thadani, Veer Pahariya To Ibrahim Ali Khan - In Pics

TOP 5 Actors Who Made Promising Debut in 2025: These fresh faces have piqued the audiences' interest in what lies ahead for cine lovers.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
1/6

Bollywood introduced multiple young faces who took over the screens with their on-screen freshness in 2025. These fresh faces have piqued the audiences' interest in what lies ahead for cine lovers. Take a look at these 5 actors who have raised the expectation higher.

Veer Pahariya

2/6
Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya made a strong Bollywood entry with the patriotic action spectacle 'Sky Force'. The actor played the role of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya in a story about India’s airstrike on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. 

Rasha Thadani

3/6
Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani made a glamorous Bollywood debut with 'Azaad'. She shared the screen with Aaman Devgan in a period drama, and won hearts with a smooth performance. Beyond her acting brilliance, her dance moves in 'Uyi Amma' emerged as wildfire on the social media.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

4/6
Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut by playing the boy next door in the lighthearted drama 'Nadaaniyan'. The audiences are hailing him for bringing freshness to the screens with his boyish charms. Just within his debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan already established himself as the 'new crush' among his female fanbase.

Dev Agasteya

5/6
Dev Agasteya

Dev Agasteya made a stellar debut with the recently released OTT film 'Nadaaniyan'. He won over the audience's hearts with his on-screen presence, and dialogue delivery, all while maintaining his stance alongside Khushi Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others. 

Aaman Devgan

6/6
Aaman Devgan

Aaman Devgan entered Bollywood with 'Azaad', and shared the screen space with Rasha Thadani in the period drama. The actor stepped into the role of Govind, a young boy who forms an extraordinary bond with a spirited horse. He added momentum to the narrative with a stellar portrayal, leaving movie-buffs wanting more. 

 

Actors Who Made Their Debut In 2025Rasha ThadaniVeer PahariyaIbrahim Ali Khanstar kids of bollywoodBollywood star kidsEntertainmentdebutants of 2025fresh faces of 2025Dev Agasteya
