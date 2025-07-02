Bollywood Returns To Its Roots: July Blooms With 5 Fresh Rom-Coms Making Debut - In Pics
Bollywood’s Romance Legacy
Bollywood has long been revered for its golden age of romantic films likr Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge, Jab We Met or Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, filled with epic love stories and timeless musical moments.
Recent Genre Shift
In recent years, action, thrillers, and horror films like Raid 2, Kannappa, Jaat, and Maa have dominated the big screen, pushing romance to the sidelines.
Romance Makes a Comeback
Now, the romance genre is making a quiet but steady return, with a fresh lineup of heartfelt love stories set to release in theatres and on OTT platforms.
Param Sundari
Release Date: 25 July 2025
Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a Hindi romantic drama that tells the story of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl who fall in love despite cultural divides. Set against the lush backdrop of Kerala’s backwaters, the film blends romance with humor and cross-cultural charm.
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan
Release Date: 11 July 2025
This unique love story revolves around two visually impaired individuals as they navigate the trials, joys, and emotional nuances of modern romance.
Metro... In Dino
Release Date: 4 July 2025
A spiritual successor to Anurag Basu’s Life in a... Metro (2007), this ensemble film features interwoven tales of contemporary relationships, love, and heartbreak in urban India.
Aap Jaisa Koi
Release Date: 11 July 2025
Set in Jamshedpur, this film follows Shrirenu Tripathi, a middle-aged Sanskrit professor, who falls for Madhu Bose, a French instructor. Their bond faces resistance from both society and family, challenging age-old norms of love.
Saiyaara
Release Date: 18 July 2025
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film promises a deeply emotional ride through passion, joy, and heartbreak in a modern love story.
Image Credits
(All Images: YouTube Still/IMDb)
Trending Photos