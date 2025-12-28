Bollywood’s Biggest Comebacks Of 2025: Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Genelia Make Grand Return — Check Full List
2025 can truly be hailed as the year of comebacks in Bollywood. The industry witnessed the powerful return of several actors who reclaimed the spotlight with memorable performances. From Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance moment to Emraan Hashmi setting screens ablaze with his much-talked-about cameo in Ba**ds of Bollywood, here’s a look at the most impactful comebacks of the year.
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna has always been known for delivering powerful performances, but 2025 proved to be a standout year for him. His portrayal of Rehman Dakaiat in Dhurandhar earned massive acclaim, making him one of the most talked-about actors of the year. Additionally, his role as Aurangzeb in Chhaava further solidified his status as a versatile performer.
Emraan Hashmi
Remember when Emraan Hashmi and Raghav Juyal dominated Instagram feeds with that one electrifying scene from Aryan Khan’s Ba**ds of Bollywood? The hype was real, and well deserved. Emraan also marked a strong big-screen comeback with Haq, delivering a compelling performance alongside Yami Gautam.
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal made a solid return with Dhurandhar, where he played Major Iqbal. His intense performance earned praise from both critics and audiences.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt was seen in multiple intense roles throughout 2025. From Dhurandhar to his menacing antagonist role in Baaghi 4, Dutt showcased his signature screen presence and versatility.
Madhuri Dixit
Known for her timeless charm and grace, Madhuri Dixit made a striking comeback with the dark thriller Mrs. Deshpande. The role marked a shift from her usual performances and was lauded for its depth and intensity.
Rajat Bedi
After staying away from the spotlight for years, Rajat Bedi emerged as one of the surprise favorites of 2025. His performance in Ba***ds of Bollywood exceeded expectations, making his comeback both unexpected and impactful.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh returned to the big screen after a two-year hiatus and dominated the year with Dhurandhar. The film shattered global box office records and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan made a significant comeback in mid-2025 with Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the Spanish film. Following his break after Laal Singh Chaddha, the film received praise for its emotional depth and strong box office performance, reaffirming Aamir’s enduring appeal.
Genelia D’Souza
No conversation about comebacks would be complete without mentioning Genelia D’Souza. After a decade-long hiatus, the actress returned to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par. Her effortless charm and refreshing screen presence won hearts, with fans praising her for looking as radiant as ever while delivering a warm, memorable performance.
(All Images: IMDB/ X)
