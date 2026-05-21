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NewsPhotosBollywood star kids who studied abroad in expensive universities: Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan, Navya Nanda to Rysa Panday's educational qualifications
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Bollywood star kids who studied abroad in expensive universities: Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan, Navya Nanda to Rysa Panday's educational qualifications

Bollywood star kids who studied abroad: While most have already entered the showbiz world in through acting or direction, others are into fashion and allied arts fields.

 

Updated:May 21, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Bollywood star kids who studied abroad

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Bollywood star kids who studied abroad

Bollywood star kids who studied abroad: In this compilation today, we shall take a look at the famous star kids from Bollywood who pursued their education from prestigious and expensive schools and colleges. While most have already entered the showbiz world in through acting or direction, others are into fashion and allied arts fields.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Aryan Khan

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Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elder son Aryan attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai until the age of 15. For high school he moved to England to attend Sevenoaks School in Kent.

He studied at the University of Southern California, where he graduated with his BFA in 2021.

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Suhana Khan

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Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan did her elementary education from the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She then moved to England to attend Ardingly College, where she graduated in 2019 and received the Russell Cup for her contributions to drama. She later studied acting and drama at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

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Nysa Devgn

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Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn

Ajay Devgan and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa Devgn completed her school education from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Nysa did her high school from the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Hospitality from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

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Khushi Kapoor

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Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Late legendary first female superstar of India, Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor did her schooling at Mumbai's École Mondiale World School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She received a scholarship to study acting at the New York Film Academy in New York City.

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Arhaan Khan

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Arhaan Khan

Arhaan Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan pursued schooling from Delhi Public School in New Delhi, as per reports. He later studied at Long Island University in the United States. 

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Navya Naveli

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Navya Naveli

Navya Naveli

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli studied at the prestigious Sevenoaks School in London, United Kingdom. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology & UX Design from Fordham University in New York (2016–2020).

She is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) through the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad), which runs from 2024 to 2026.

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Ibrahim Ali Khan

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Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan completed his schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. He studied at at a boarding school in London and went on to earn a degree in filmmaking from the New York Film Academy.

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Sara Ali Khan

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Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan attended Besant Montessori School in Mumbai and later completed her formal schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She attended the Columbia University, where she initially intended to study law before shifting her focus to history and political science.

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Alaviaa Jaffrey

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Alaviaa Jaffrey

Alaviaa Jaffrey

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Habiba Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey studied at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. She graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York City. She is currently a content creator, fashion entrepreneur, and social media influencer.

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Rysa Panday

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Rysa Panday

Rysa Panday

Rysa Panday completed her International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma at the American School of Bombay. She attended NYU Tisch starting in 2023, and officially graduated in May 2026. Reports suggest she also got hands-on experience in filmmaking through internships at major production houses, including a 4-month stint at Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, as well as positions at Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

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Bollywood star kids who studied abroadAryan Khan educational qualificationEntertainmentBollywood star kids educationNysa Devgan
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