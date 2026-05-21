Bollywood star kids who studied abroad in expensive universities: Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan, Navya Nanda to Rysa Panday's educational qualifications
Bollywood star kids who studied abroad: While most have already entered the showbiz world in through acting or direction, others are into fashion and allied arts fields.
Bollywood star kids who studied abroad
Bollywood star kids who studied abroad: In this compilation today, we shall take a look at the famous star kids from Bollywood who pursued their education from prestigious and expensive schools and colleges. While most have already entered the showbiz world in through acting or direction, others are into fashion and allied arts fields.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elder son Aryan attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai until the age of 15. For high school he moved to England to attend Sevenoaks School in Kent.
He studied at the University of Southern California, where he graduated with his BFA in 2021.
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan did her elementary education from the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She then moved to England to attend Ardingly College, where she graduated in 2019 and received the Russell Cup for her contributions to drama. She later studied acting and drama at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.
Nysa Devgn
Nysa Devgn
Ajay Devgan and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa Devgn completed her school education from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Nysa did her high school from the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Hospitality from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor
Late legendary first female superstar of India, Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor did her schooling at Mumbai's École Mondiale World School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She received a scholarship to study acting at the New York Film Academy in New York City.
Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan pursued schooling from Delhi Public School in New Delhi, as per reports. He later studied at Long Island University in the United States.
Navya Naveli
Navya Naveli
Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli studied at the prestigious Sevenoaks School in London, United Kingdom. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology & UX Design from Fordham University in New York (2016–2020).
She is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) through the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad), which runs from 2024 to 2026.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan completed his schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. He studied at at a boarding school in London and went on to earn a degree in filmmaking from the New York Film Academy.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan attended Besant Montessori School in Mumbai and later completed her formal schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She attended the Columbia University, where she initially intended to study law before shifting her focus to history and political science.
Alaviaa Jaffrey
Alaviaa Jaffrey
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Habiba Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey studied at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. She graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York City. She is currently a content creator, fashion entrepreneur, and social media influencer.
Rysa Panday
Rysa Panday
Rysa Panday completed her International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma at the American School of Bombay. She attended NYU Tisch starting in 2023, and officially graduated in May 2026. Reports suggest she also got hands-on experience in filmmaking through internships at major production houses, including a 4-month stint at Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, as well as positions at Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.
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