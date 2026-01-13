Advertisement
NewsPhotosBollywood Stars In Top 100 Most Handsome And Beautiful Faces Of 2025: No One At 1, Varun Dhawan At 98, Priyanka Chopra At…
Bollywood Stars In Top 100 Most Handsome And Beautiful Faces Of 2025: No One At 1, Varun Dhawan At 98, Priyanka Chopra At…

Several Bollywood stars have made it to the Top 100 Most Handsome and Beautiful Faces of 2025, though none claimed the #1 spot, with some familiar favourites making the list.

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
TC Candler's Top 100 Faces Of 2025

1/7
TC Candler's Top 100 Faces Of 2025

TC Candler has recently revealed their annual rankings of the world’s most attractive men and women. According to the TC Candler YouTube channel, “The list has been acknowledged / personally thanked by over 1000 celebs that have been included on the lists over the years. Unlike most other annual beauty rankings, the 100 Most Handsome Faces List is not a popularity contest and it is definitely not country specific. It is not about the hottest or the most famous celebrity. Rather, the list attempts to inform & broaden public opinion, instead of reflecting it.”

Here’s a look at the Bollywood celebrities who made it to the Top 100 Faces of 2025:

TC Candler's Top 100 Faces Over The Years

2/7
TC Candler's Top 100 Faces Over The Years

Over the years, numerous Bollywood celebrities have been featured in TC Candler’s annual “100 Most Beautiful Faces” and “100 Most Handsome Faces” lists. Notable names include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan, many of whom have earned multiple appearances on these prestigious lists.

No Bollywood Celeb At 01

3/7
No Bollywood Celeb At 01

This year, no Bollywood celebrity, male or female, secured the 1 spot, but several still made it onto the list.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas At 67

4/7
Priyanka Chopra Jonas At 67

Bollywood and Hollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas claims the 67th spot on TC Candler’s Top 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025.

Harnaaz Sandhu At 55

5/7
Harnaaz Sandhu At 55

Miss Universe 2021 and a rising Bollywood talent, Harnaaz Sandhu secures the 55th spot on TC Candler’s Top 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025.

Varun Dhawan At 98

6/7
Varun Dhawan At 98

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan lands the 98th spot on TC Candler’s Top 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025.

Who Made It Top Number 01

7/7
Who Made It Top Number 01

Zhang Zhehan claimed the 1 spot on the Most Handsome Faces of 2025, while Blackpink’s Rosé topped the Most Beautiful Faces of 2025.

