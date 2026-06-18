/Bollywood's breezy beach wardrobe: 7 chic looks you want to steal from Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon & Ananya Panday

Bollywood's breezy beach wardrobe: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday - Check out what our beautiful Bollywood ladies are wearing on vacations.
Bollywood's breezy beach wardrobe: In the scorching summer heat, if any of you all are planning to head the beach for vacation, check this compilation of hottest celebrity-inspired wardrobe that allows you to enjoy the warmth, and stay upbeat with hottest beach vacation fashion trends! Check out what our beautiful Bollywood ladies are wearing on vacations:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon makes her beach holiday look chic and breezy in a neon pink bikini set topped with a patterned layer to bring in the contrast.
Kiara Advani looks fab in a yellow bandeau bikini set, displaying the summer beach body. Pair it with a sheer, thin, white layer and a beige hat for a complete look!
Alia Bhatt looks cool in a black monokini with a deep cut back and a striking white border. This is perfect for a comfy beach vibes.
Sahher Bambba brings a cute mix of sass and chic in a purple bikini set with a printed skirt featuring a thigh slit. The actress weighs her look with a dangling waist chain and a neckpiece.
Janhvi Kapoor heads the bikini-perfect body and beachy vibe look in a vibrant floral two-piece set featuring a halter neck, paired with a body-hugging mini skirt that keeps the bikini essence intact all while making it look stylish.
Disha Patani's sensational beach vacations often make headlines. The acress is known to hang out with her besties and this time, check out her sensual mustard bikini set raising the temperatures.
Ananya Panday rocks her beach vacay look in a pink and orange stitched bikini set, grabbing all the eyeballs on social media.