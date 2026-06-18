/Bollywood's breezy beach wardrobe: 7 chic looks you want to steal from Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon & Ananya Panday

Bollywood's breezy beach wardrobe

Bollywood's breezy beach wardrobe: In the scorching summer heat, if any of you all are planning to head the beach for vacation, check this compilation of hottest celebrity-inspired wardrobe that allows you to enjoy the warmth, and stay upbeat with hottest beach vacation fashion trends! Check out what our beautiful Bollywood ladies are wearing on vacations:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)