2 / 7

The legendary Rajesh Khanna- father-in-law of actor Akshay Kumar purchased this lavish sea-facing, two-storey bungalow on Mumbai’s posh Carter Road in the early 1970s at the peak of his career, like any other person he had dreams about his home but it turned out to be something elseThen in the midst of a golden streak of 17 consecutive hits, Khanna was the original superstar But fame, like everything else, proved fleeting. Rajesh Khanna stayed in Aashirwad until his final days mostly alone. Once a symbol of his success, the bungalow was long rumoured to be 'cursed'. Before SRK's Mannat or Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa this house was a centre of attraction because of its haunted history.

(All Images: X/ Instagram)