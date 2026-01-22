Advertisement
Border 2 Cast Educational Qualifications: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh Or Varun Dhawan - Who Quit School After Class 10 & Who Studied Business Studies From UK?
Border 2 Cast Educational Qualifications: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh Or Varun Dhawan - Who Quit School After Class 10 & Who Studied Business Studies From UK?

Border 2 Cast Educational Qualifications: Sunny Deol-starrer is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the movie is slated to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Updated:Jan 22, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Border 2 Cast Educational Qualifications

Border 2 Cast Educational Qualifications

Border 2 Cast Educational Qualifications: Today, in this feature, let's try to dig deeper and get to know the lead star cast of the war drama even more. Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border. The second installment is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the movie is slated to release in theatres on January 23, 2026 - coinciding with the Republic Day long weekend.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Posters)

Sunny Deol's Educational Qualification

Sunny Deol's Educational Qualification

Sunny Deol studied at Sacred Heart Boys High School in Mumbai, and pursued higher education at Ramniranjan Anandilal Poddar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He attended the renowned Old Rep Theatre in Birmingham. 

Varun Dhawan's Education

Varun Dhawan's Education

Varun did his primary education at Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai and later completed his HSC education from the HR College of Commerce and Economics. He has a degree in Business Studies from the Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom. He also worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the film My Name Is Khan (2010).

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh

The popular Punjabi singer-actor moved to Ludhiana to his uncle's home and did schooling from Guru Harkrishan Public School in Ludhiana, due to financial reasons. Reportedly, he passed his 10th standard exams from Alamanar Public School. After 10, he pursued music over education.

Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty's son did his schooling from the American School of Bombay and pursued higher education in acting and filmmaking at a US university. He also trained in a US university before making his Bollywood debut. 

Mona Singh

Mona Singh

The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actress did her Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from St Mira's College for Girls in Pune. She earlier studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nagpur. 

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa

Popular Punjabi actress completed her graduation from Delhi University before heading to Mumbai for her showbiz dreams. She participated in the Femina Miss India contest and then became an air hostess, but later quit it to pursue a career in acting.

Anya Singh's Education

Anya Singh's Education

The Gen-Z actress graduated from Mayo College Girls' School, Ajmer in 2011. She holds a Bachelor's degree from Venkateswara College, University Of Delhi. Additionally, she also has a Masters in Business & Finance from the University of Mumbai.

