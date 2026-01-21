Advertisement
Border 2 Cast Salary Revealed: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Or Diljit Dosnajh - Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In This Patriotic War Drama?
Border 2 Cast Salary Revealed: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Or Diljit Dosnajh - Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In This Patriotic War Drama?

Border 2 Cast Salary, Movie Release Date: Today, let's decode how much are the main cast members like Sunny Deol or Varun Dhawan are charging for this patriotic venture, based on several media reports.

 

Updated:Jan 21, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Border 2 Cast Salary Revealed

Border 2 Cast Salary Revealed

Border 2 Cast Salary, Movie Release Date: This year's one of the most anticipated films - Border 2 is about to open in cinemas on January 23, 2026, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. Today, let's decode how much are the main cast members charging for this patriotic venture, based on several media reports.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)

Border 2 Full Cast, Release Date

Border 2 Full Cast, Release Date

Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026 coinciding with Republic Day weekend. 

Sunny Deol's Border 2 Salary

Sunny Deol's Border 2 Salary

According to Asianet News, the Gadar 2 star is charging a whopping Rs 50 crore for Border 2. Although, no official word has been made by the makers or the actor regarding the same. He is the highest-paid actor in the franchise.

Varun Dhawan's Border 2 Fee

Varun Dhawan's Border 2 Fee

Varun Dhawan will be playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC in Border 2. He is reportedly charging Rs 8-Rs 10 crore for the project. 

Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 Fee

Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 Fee

The actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will be playing Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC in Border 2. The first look poster of the star was released a few days back. He reportedly earned between Rs 4-5 Crore.

Ahan Shetty Border 2 Fee

Ahan Shetty Border 2 Fee

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will be seen in the movie and his fee remains undisclosed.

Paramvir Cheema In Border 2

Paramvir Cheema In Border 2

Paramvir Singh Cheema will be making his movie debut on the big screen with Border 2. According to Filmypandit.com, he got somewhere between Rs 50-80 lakh.

Other Cast Members' Fees

Other Cast Members' Fees

Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh and Medha Rana also play important roles in Border 2. However, their exact salaries are not disclosed.

