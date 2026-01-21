Border 2 Cast Salary Revealed: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Or Diljit Dosnajh - Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In This Patriotic War Drama?
Border 2 Cast Salary, Movie Release Date: Today, let's decode how much are the main cast members like Sunny Deol or Varun Dhawan are charging for this patriotic venture, based on several media reports.
Border 2 Cast Salary Revealed
Border 2 Cast Salary, Movie Release Date: This year's one of the most anticipated films - Border 2 is about to open in cinemas on January 23, 2026, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. Today, let's decode how much are the main cast members charging for this patriotic venture, based on several media reports.
Border 2 Full Cast, Release Date
Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026 coinciding with Republic Day weekend.
Sunny Deol's Border 2 Salary
According to Asianet News, the Gadar 2 star is charging a whopping Rs 50 crore for Border 2. Although, no official word has been made by the makers or the actor regarding the same. He is the highest-paid actor in the franchise.
Varun Dhawan's Border 2 Fee
Varun Dhawan will be playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC in Border 2. He is reportedly charging Rs 8-Rs 10 crore for the project.
Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 Fee
The actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will be playing Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC in Border 2. The first look poster of the star was released a few days back. He reportedly earned between Rs 4-5 Crore.
Ahan Shetty Border 2 Fee
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will be seen in the movie and his fee remains undisclosed.
Paramvir Cheema In Border 2
Paramvir Singh Cheema will be making his movie debut on the big screen with Border 2. According to Filmypandit.com, he got somewhere between Rs 50-80 lakh.
Other Cast Members' Fees
Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh and Medha Rana also play important roles in Border 2. However, their exact salaries are not disclosed.
