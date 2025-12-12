Border 2 Full Cast Fee, Release Date: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh To Rashmika Mandanna's Whopping Salaries In Crores - Report
Border 2 Full Cast Fee, Release Date: Today, let's get to decode how much are the main cast members charging for this patriotic venture, based on several media reports.
Border 2 Full Cast Fee, Release Date: Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2026, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend. The film continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. Today, let's get to decode how much are the main cast members charging for this patriotic venture, based on several media reports.
Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026 coinciding with Republic Day weekend.
Sunny Deol's Border 2 Fee
According to BollywoodLife.com, the Gadar 2 star is charging a whopping Rs 50 crore for Border 2. Although, no official word has been made by the makers or the actor regarding the same. He is the highest-paid actor in the franchise.
Varun Dhawan's Border 2 Fee
Varun Dhawan will be playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC in Border 2. He is reportedly charging Rs 8-Rs 10 crore for the project.
Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 Fee Salary
The actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will be playing Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC in Border 2. The first look poster of the star was released a few days back. He reportedly earned between Rs 4-5 Crore.
Rashmika Mandanna Fee
Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in Border 2 and is reportedly paid between Rs 2-3 Crore.
Ahan Shetty Border 2 Fee
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will be seen in the movie and his fee remains undisclosed.
Paramvir Cheema
Paramvir Singh Cheema will be making his movie debut on the big screen with Border 2. According to Filmypandit.com, he got somewhere between Rs 50-80 lakh.
