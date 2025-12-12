1 / 8

Border 2 Full Cast Fee, Release Date: Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2026, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend. The film continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. Today, let's get to decode how much are the main cast members charging for this patriotic venture, based on several media reports.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)