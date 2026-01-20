Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3008636https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/border-2-full-cast-then-now-7-new-faces-who-join-ogs-sunny-deol-akshaye-khanna-suniel-shetty-film-plot-run-time-3008636
NewsPhotosBorder 2 Full Cast, Then & Now: 7 New Faces Who Join OGs Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna & Suniel Shetty, Film Plot, Run-Time
photoDetails

Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now: 7 New Faces Who Join OGs Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna & Suniel Shetty, Film Plot, Run-Time

Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the actors of Border 2 and do a then and now cast comparison with the 1997 OG release.

Updated:Jan 20, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now

1/12
Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now

Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now: One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, Border 2 is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh and is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the actors of Border 2 and do a then and now cast comparison with the 1997 OG release. It's time for a quick recap, guys!

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Follow Us

Meet The OG Border Cast

2/12
Meet The OG Border Cast

Sunny Deol

The OG star reprises his role of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler — Indian Army officer from 6 Sikh regiment.

Follow Us

Suniel Shetty (cameo)

3/12
Suniel Shetty (cameo)

The seasoned star will be seen returning as AC Bhairon Singh Rathore, SM — BSF officer attached to the Unit that fought the Battle of Longewala in a cameo this time.

Follow Us

Akshaye Khanna (cameo)

4/12
Akshaye Khanna (cameo)

The much-in spotlight after the massive success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna returns in a cameo role Border 2 as 2nd Lt Dharamvir Bhakhri — 2i/c in the Unit that fought the Battle of Longewala.

Follow Us

Sudesh Berry (cameo)

5/12
Sudesh Berry (cameo)

Veteran Sudesh Berry, who was a part of the original Border, returns in a cameo as Nb Sub. Mathura Das, SM — Section leader in the Unit that fought the Battle of Longewala.

Follow Us

Meet The New Border 2 Cast Members - Varun Dhawan

6/12
Meet The New Border 2 Cast Members - Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

The Bollywood star plays a key role as Hoshiar Singh Dahiya PVC — Indian Army officer from 3 Grenadiers.

Follow Us

Diljit Dosanjh

7/12
Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi singer-actor will be seen playing Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh.

Follow Us

Ahan Shetty

8/12
Ahan Shetty

Newbie Ahan will be seen as Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat — Indian Navy officer from INS Khukri

Follow Us

Mona Singh

9/12
Mona Singh

The famous actress plays the wife of Sunny Deol's character in the movie.

Follow Us

Sonam Bajwa

10/12
Sonam Bajwa

The top Punjabi actress will be seen playing Manjit Sekhon - the wife of Nirmal (Diljit Dosanjh).

Follow Us

Medha Rana

11/12
Medha Rana

The debutant plays Dhano Devi Dahiya — Hoshiar's wife (Varun Dhawan).

Follow Us

Anya Singh

12/12
Anya Singh

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actress will be seen playing as Rawat's wife (Ahan Shetty).

Follow Us
Border 2 Cast Then & NowBorder 2 Full CastBorder 2Border 2 reviewBorder 2 release dateVarun DhawanEntertainmentBorder 2 cast feesSunny DeolBorder 2 controversies
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar's Cryptic 'Break From Relationships, Work' Post Goes Viral: A Look At 'Candy Shop’ Singer's Major Controversies
camera icon16
title
Gautam Gambhir
Meet Gautam Gambhir: Politician Turned Head Coach; Alleged Rift With Rohit-Virat; Lost BGT + Home Test Series VS NZ & SA, Now Lost ODI Series Vs Kiwis At Home After 38 Years, 2011& 2007 Wins' Hero
camera icon9
title
Neha Kakkar
'Not Sure If I’ll Be Back': Inside Neha Kakkar’s Rs 100-Crore Luxury Lifestyle As She Announces Break From Work And Relationships
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For January 19-25: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon8
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Recommendation Approx 15 to 18 Months Away; Revised Pay, Arrears Discussion Takes Centerstage