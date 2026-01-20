Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now: 7 New Faces Who Join OGs Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna & Suniel Shetty, Film Plot, Run-Time
Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the actors of Border 2 and do a then and now cast comparison with the 1997 OG release.
Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now
Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now: One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, Border 2 is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh and is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the actors of Border 2 and do a then and now cast comparison with the 1997 OG release. It's time for a quick recap, guys!
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Meet The OG Border Cast
Sunny Deol
The OG star reprises his role of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler — Indian Army officer from 6 Sikh regiment.
Suniel Shetty (cameo)
The seasoned star will be seen returning as AC Bhairon Singh Rathore, SM — BSF officer attached to the Unit that fought the Battle of Longewala in a cameo this time.
Akshaye Khanna (cameo)
The much-in spotlight after the massive success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna returns in a cameo role Border 2 as 2nd Lt Dharamvir Bhakhri — 2i/c in the Unit that fought the Battle of Longewala.
Sudesh Berry (cameo)
Veteran Sudesh Berry, who was a part of the original Border, returns in a cameo as Nb Sub. Mathura Das, SM — Section leader in the Unit that fought the Battle of Longewala.
Meet The New Border 2 Cast Members - Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
The Bollywood star plays a key role as Hoshiar Singh Dahiya PVC — Indian Army officer from 3 Grenadiers.
Diljit Dosanjh
Punjabi singer-actor will be seen playing Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh.
Ahan Shetty
Newbie Ahan will be seen as Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat — Indian Navy officer from INS Khukri
Mona Singh
The famous actress plays the wife of Sunny Deol's character in the movie.
Sonam Bajwa
The top Punjabi actress will be seen playing Manjit Sekhon - the wife of Nirmal (Diljit Dosanjh).
Medha Rana
The debutant plays Dhano Devi Dahiya — Hoshiar's wife (Varun Dhawan).
Anya Singh
The Ba***ds of Bollywood actress will be seen playing as Rawat's wife (Ahan Shetty).
Trending Photos