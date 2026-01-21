Border 2: Sunny Deol vs Diljit Dosanjh — Who is richer and who is the highest-paid star of the film?
Border 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war.
Border 2 Plot
Inspired by true events, Border 2 follows the journey of Indian warriors defending the nation during the 1971 war. The storyline draws from the lives of real-life war heroes, including Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya and Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon (PVC), highlighting their bravery and sacrifice on the battlefield.
Sunny Deol Net Worth
Veteran Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, best known for blockbusters like Gadar and Border, has an estimated net worth of ₹130 crore, according to multiple media reports.
Sunny Deol Is the Highest-Paid Actor in Border 2
For Border 2, Sunny Deol is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the cast. Reports suggest he has charged a hefty ₹50 crore for his role, reaffirming his box-office pull and legacy in patriotic cinema.
Diljit Dosanjh Net Worth
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who enjoys massive popularity across films, music, live concerts, and brand endorsements, has an estimated net worth of ₹170–172 crore, as per multiple reports—significantly higher than Sunny Deol’s.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Fee for Border 2
In Border 2, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen portraying Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC. According to reports, the actor reportedly earned Rs 4–5 crore for the film.
Sunny Deol vs Diljit Dosanjh: Who Wins the Net Worth Battle?
While Sunny Deol remains the highest-paid actor in Border 2, Diljit Dosanjh takes the lead when it comes to overall net worth, due to his diversified income from music, films, endorsements, and global performances.
