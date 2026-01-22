Border 2: What Is Operation Chengiz Khan? Who Were The Real 1971 War Heros Behind Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s Characters
Border 2 Inspired by the 1971 India–Pakistan War
The 1971 India–Pakistan War, also known as the third Indo-Pakistani war, took place during the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan. The conflict led to the creation of Bangladesh and remains one of India’s most decisive military victories.
Border 2 zooms in on a crucial phase of the war, focusing on the aerial and ground battles that unfolded in the western sector following Pakistan’s first strike.
What Is Operation Chengiz Khan?
Operation Chengiz Khan was the code name given to the preemptive air strikes launched by the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) on the evening of December 3, 1971. The operation targeted forward airbases and radar installations of the Indian Air Force (IAF), marking the official beginning of the 1971 war.
Pakistan attacked 11 Indian airfields, including Amritsar, Ambala, Agra, Awantipur, Bikaner, Halwara, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, Bhuj, Srinagar, and Uttarlai, along with air defence radar stations at Amritsar and Faridkot.
Why Pakistan’s Air Strikes Failed
Despite the scale of the operation, Pakistan failed to inflict significant damage. According to multiple reports, the strikes caused limited destruction, cratering runways at Amritsar and damaging a radar station, while the IAF remained largely operational. Pakistan also reportedly lost four aircraft during the operation.
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi considered the strikes a formal declaration of war, prompting swift retaliation by Indian forces. The Indian Air Force launched counter-attacks the same night, followed by massive air operations the next morning. As seen in the film’s trailer, Border 2 brings this decisive real-life battle to the big screen.
Sunny Deol as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler
Sunny Deol returns to the Border universe as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler of the 6 Sikh Regiment. His character is said to be inspired by Major General Hardev Singh Kler, known for his leadership and battlefield bravery during the 1971 war.
Varun Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC
Varun Dhawan portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a real-life Param Vir Chakra awardee—the highest military honour in India. His character represents the grit and heroism of Indian Army officers who fought against overwhelming odds.
Diljit Dosanjh as Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC
Diljit Dosanjh essays the role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, a legendary Indian Air Force pilot from No. 18 Squadron. A Param Vir Chakra recipient, Sekhon heroically defended the Srinagar airbase, becoming the only IAF officer to receive the honour posthumously.
Ahan Shetty as Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat
Ahan Shetty plays Lieutenant Commander M. S. Rawat from INS Khukri, highlighting the Indian Navy’s vital role in the war. Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty was part of the original Border (1997).
Supporting Cast and Special Cameos
The movie also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana as the wives of the soldiers, portraying the emotional strength and sacrifices of families behind the frontlines. As per reports, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna make special cameo appearances.
