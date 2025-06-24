Advertisement
NewsPhotosBored Of Mountains? Explore THESE Udaipur Gems To Recreate ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Moments This Monsoon
Bored Of Mountains? Explore THESE Udaipur Gems To Recreate ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Moments This Monsoon

While the mountains are a popular summer escape, the heavy traffic and overcrowding can kill the vibe. This monsoon, set-jet to Udaipur- where cinematic charm meets royal elegance and recreate those iconic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani moments as the temperatures cool down and the city comes alive in the rain.
Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
What is Set-Jetting?

1/8
What is Set-Jetting?

Set-jetting is the latest travel trend where fans visit real-life film locations to relive their favorite movie moments. So, grab your blue suit and pink dupatta — it’s time to channel your inner Bunny and Naina!

Lake Palace

2/8
Lake Palace

Remember Aditi’s dreamy wedding? It was filmed on the banks of Lake Pichola, with the stunning Lake Palace in the backdrop. Surrounded by Mewari architecture and breathtaking lake views, it’s the perfect spot for your own Bollywood-style photoshoot.

Jagmandir

3/8
Jagmandir

Floating in the middle of Lake Pichola, Jagmandir Island Palace (aka “Lake Garden Palace”) offers a royal escape. Take a scenic boat ride from Rameshwar Ghat at City Palace and arrive in style for a regal photo op. The grand, three-storied structure is Insta-gold.

City Palace

4/8
City Palace

“Jitna bhi try karo Bunny, life mein kuch na kuch toh chhutega hi…” A visit to Udaipur is incomplete without walking through the grandeur of the City Palace. Nestled against the Aravalli Hills, it’s the ideal backdrop for slow-motion twirls and royal vibes — just like in the film.

 

Chittorgarh Fort

5/8
Chittorgarh Fort

The emotionally charged sunset scene, where Naina convinces Bunny to pause and enjoy the moment — was filmed at the majestic Chittorgarh Fort. It’s one of the most iconic YJHD locations, perfect for reflecting, relaxing, and catching a monsoon sunset with your travel buddy.

Monsoon Palace (Sajjangarh Fort)

6/8
Monsoon Palace (Sajjangarh Fort)

The Monsoon Palace sits atop a hill, offering panoramic views of Fateh Sagar Lake and the monsoon clouds rolling in. Originally built for Maharana Sajjan Singh in 1884, it’s an ideal spot to feel the rain, the romance, and the royalty.

Bagore Ki Haveli

7/8
Bagore Ki Haveli

Located at Gangaur Ghat, Bagore Ki Haveli is a treasure trove of heritage. With intricate carvings and classic jharokhas (balconies), this lakeside haveli is a dream for photographers. It’s also a great place to catch traditional Rajasthani dance performances in the evening.

Bonus Spots You Shouldn’t Miss

8/8
Bonus Spots You Shouldn’t Miss

Even though they didn’t feature in the movie, these locations are worth adding to your itinerary: Fateh Sagar Lake – Sunset views and paddle boats Sahelion Ki Bari – Lush gardens & marble fountains Bharatiya Lok Kala Mandal – Folk art & puppet museum Shilpgram – Rural arts and crafts village Dudh Talai Musical Garden – Musical fountains & lake views Udaipur Ropeway – Ride to Karni Mata Temple with a view

