Breathtaking No-Makeup Pics Of 7 Bollywood Actresses 'Looking Like A Wow' Flaunting Their Natural Beauty: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif

1 / 8

7 Bollywood Actresses In No-Makeup Look: Our Bollywood divas ace their make-up and glam doll avatar when on-screen or at red carpet events. But they also know how to embrace their natural beauty sans any makeup streak. Just as the highlighting, contouring and glossy lips remain in news for fashion trends, at present the 'no-makeup' look is high on demand. And who else than B-Town stunners slaying in their natural form. Kareena's vacay pics to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's poolside selfies - check out the pictures shared by these 7 sensational Bollywood actresses flaunting their natural glow like a pro!

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)