Breathtaking No-Makeup Pics Of 7 Bollywood Actresses 'Looking Like A Wow' Flaunting Their Natural Beauty: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif
7 Bollywood Actresses In No-Makeup Look: Our Bollywood divas ace their make-up and glam doll avatar when on-screen or at red carpet events. But they also know how to embrace their natural beauty sans any makeup streak. Just as the highlighting, contouring and glossy lips remain in news for fashion trends, at present the 'no-makeup' look is high on demand. And who else than B-Town stunners slaying in their natural form. Kareena's vacay pics to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's poolside selfies - check out the pictures shared by these 7 sensational Bollywood actresses flaunting their natural glow like a pro!
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon's Yacht Day Glam
Bold patterns and natural waves combined for effortless vacation styling was Kriti Sanon's look brief for her vacay. The sun-kissed glow and carefree hair movement looks fab!
New Momma Kiara Advani's Casual Charm
Ahead of her baby girl's arrival, actress Kiara Advani went on a vacation, wearing a cable-knit sweater with naturally styled hair, creating the perfect off-duty elegance. The subtle new momma glow and effortless hair looks chic.
Katrina Kaif's No-Makeup Look
Katrina Kaif aces her no-makeup avatar like a pro.Whether it's a casual outing with friends or a vacay with hubby Vicky Kaushal, time and again, Kat has shared pictures with no make-up on her.
Kareena Kapoor's Hot Pics
Expect Kareena Kapoor to leave you wowed with her stunning photos everytime she heads out on a vacation with family. Bebo remains an OG when it comes to flaunting her no make-up look as is one of the first actresses to not shy away from stepping out ditching her glam makup avatar.
Janhvi Kapoor's Travel Day Chic
Even in transit, Janhvi Kapoor managed to make a style statement that proved natural beauty travels well. The gentle lighting and minimal styling created an enviable glow on her face.
Giorgia Andriani Sans Makeup
Tousled hair and a gentle, natural radiance defined this dreamy Giorgia Andriani look. The soft lighting only did wonders, enhancing the Indo-Italian diva's flawless skin.
Alia Bhatt's Pool-Side Selfie
Wet hair, styled by the 'sea salt and ocean breeze' like Alia Bhatt mentioned, and glowing skin fresh from the water, created an effortlessly chic vibe.
