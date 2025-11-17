Bridal Season Looks: Meet 7 Pan-India Beauties Flaunting Their Sensational Avatars In Lehengas and Sarees - Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday To Sreeleela

1 / 8

Bridal Season Celeb Style Inspo: The wedding season has officially begun and Pan-India leading ladies are serving major bridal inspiration that's making every bride-to-be rethink their trousseau. Today, we are sharing this compilation featuring stunning ensembles - lehengas and sarees. From Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, Diana Penty, Janhvi Kapoor to Giorgia Andriani, and Sreeleela - take some celeb-style inspo to get your bridal fashion in 2025 on point!

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)