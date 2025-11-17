Advertisement
NewsPhotosBridal Season Looks: Meet 7 Pan-India Beauties Flaunting Their Sensational Avatars In Lehengas and Sarees - Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday To Sreeleela
Bridal Season Looks: Meet 7 Pan-India Beauties Flaunting Their Sensational Avatars In Lehengas and Sarees - Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday To Sreeleela

Bridal Season Celeb-Style Inspo: The wedding season is in full swing, and Pan-India beauties are serving major bridal inspiration, flaunting their fab style. From Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh to Giorgia Andriani, and Sreeleela - check their pictures. 

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Bridal Season Celeb Style Inspo

Bridal Season Celeb Style Inspo

Bridal Season Celeb Style Inspo: The wedding season has officially begun and Pan-India leading ladies are serving major bridal inspiration that's making every bride-to-be rethink their trousseau. Today, we are sharing this compilation featuring stunning ensembles - lehengas and sarees. From Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, Diana Penty, Janhvi Kapoor to Giorgia Andriani, and Sreeleela - take some celeb-style inspo to get your bridal fashion in 2025 on point!

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Pink Avatar

Kriti Sanon's Pink Avatar

Bringing the drama, Kriti Sanon stuns in a hot pink sequined saree that’s equal parts glam and festive. Styled with bold earrings, it’s a vibrant pick for anyone looking to make a stylish statement. She has worn the saree in different hues on multiple occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor's Velvet Saree

Janhvi Kapoor's Velvet Saree

Janhvi Kapoor brings royal glam in a navy velvet saree with golden borders and heritage jewellery. Dramatic and luxurious, this one’s made for wedding celebrations. She wore her late mother and Indian cinema's first female superstar Sridevi's iconic saree at the special screening of her movie Homebound which is India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

Sreeleela's Saree Look

Sreeleela's Saree Look

Sreeleela offers a candid glimpse into bridal preparation in a golden embroidered (pattu-parikini) saree featuring traditional motifs, rich brocade work, and an ornate border in contrasting maroon and cream tones. Her complete bridal jewelry set includes a stunning multi-strand necklace with emerald accents, matching jhumkas, a decorative maang tikka, and a traditional braid hairstyle. 

Sharvari Wagh's Blush Pink Lehenga

Sharvari Wagh's Blush Pink Lehenga

Sharvari Wagh embodies romantic elegance in a delicate blush pink lehenga adorned with intricate silver embroidery, traditional chikankari-inspired patterns, and a sheer embellished dupatta with polka dot detailing. Her vintage-inspired jewelry includes a statement choker, ornate earrings, and hair done up in an elegant bun with fresh flowers used as a hair accessory.

Giorgia Andriani's Regal Look

Giorgia Andriani's Regal Look

Giorgia Andriani exudes royalty in an elaborate ivory and coral lehenga featuring intricate gold embroidery, traditional motifs, and a richly embellished red dupatta draped elegantly across her shoulder. Shot against the breathtaking backdrop of an ornate palace with mirror work and historic architecture, the ensemble is completed with a statement maang tikka, a matching choker, and her hair done up in soft romantic curls. 

Diana Penty's Dreamy Look

Diana Penty's Dreamy Look

Diana Penty looks stunning in a champagne-hued lehenga featuring all-over silver embellishment, subtle embroidery patterns, and a flowing dupatta with delicate appliqué work that creates movement and dimension.  

Ananya Panday's Desert Gold

Ananya Panday's Desert Gold

Ananya Panday channels desert royalty in a striking gold and black lehenga featuring bold geometric embroidery, intricate beadwork, and an asymmetrical design that creates visual drama. The strapless blouse showcases statement jewelry including a dramatic choker and small earrings, while her sleek bun adds contemporary sophistication. 

