Brooklyn Beckham vs Family: Meet His Wife Nicola Peltz - Inside Startling Allegations & Controversies
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham made headlines in January 2026 after publicly addressing the long-suspected rift between himself and his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham. In a shocking move, the eldest Beckham son released a six-page statement, alleging years of emotional strain, control, and interference, much of it, he claimed, tied to his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz Beckham.
The Controversial First Dance Incident
One of the most emotionally charged claims centred around the couple’s first dance at their 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.
Brooklyn alleged that singer Marc Anthony invited him on stage for a planned romantic moment with Nicola. Instead, he claimed Victoria joined him on the dance floor and danced “inappropriately,” leaving Nicola upset and Brooklyn feeling “humiliated” in front of hundreds of guests.
Claims of Repeated Disrespect Towards Nicola
Brooklyn further alleged that his mother repeatedly invited women from his past to family events, allegedly to make both him and Nicola uncomfortable.
He also claimed Victoria showed little support for Nicola’s animal rescue work, including her efforts during the 2025 Los Angeles fires, where Nicola was involved in rescuing displaced dogs.
Who Is Nicola Peltz Beckham?
Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham is an American actress and model, best known for her roles as Katara in The Last Airbender (2010) and Bradley Martin in Bates Motel.
She comes from one of America’s wealthiest families and has long been a public figure in her own right.
Daughter of American Billionaire Nelson Peltz
Nicola is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz. Her family’s prominence has often drawn media comparisons between the Peltz and Beckham dynasties.
Past Relationships and Engagement to Brooklyn Beckham
Before Brooklyn, Nicola dated model Anwar Hadid, brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, from 2017 to 2018.
She and Brooklyn announced their engagement in July 2020 and married on April 9, 2022, in a Jewish ceremony held in Palm Beach, Florida, honouring Brooklyn’s Jewish ancestry through his great-grandfather.
Animal Advocacy and PETA Recognition
The couple are known for their commitment to animal welfare. In 2022, they received a PETA award for promoting pet adoption after welcoming rescue dogs into their home and encouraging fans to foster animals.
