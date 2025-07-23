Advertisement
NewsPhotosBrown Is The New Black? Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor To Esha Gupta, Actresses Ditch 'Safe Black', Ooze Oomph In Bold & Sensual Chocolatey Brown Bodycons
Brown Is The New Black? Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor To Esha Gupta, Actresses Ditch 'Safe Black', Ooze Oomph In Bold & Sensual Chocolatey Brown Bodycons

Actresses In Bold & Sensual Chocolatey Brown Bodycons: The chocolate brown bodycon dress— an elegant hue that’s fast becoming the ultimate go-to for red carpets and star-studded night outs.

 

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Actresses In Bold Chocolatey Brown Bodycons

Actresses In Bold Chocolatey Brown Bodycons

Actresses In Bold Chocolatey Brown Bodycons: Bollywood stunners are known for their sartorial choices. And now looks like, 'brown is the new black'. We can safelt say this as many A-listers are ditching their safe black bets to bold and sassy brown bodycons. The chocolate brown bodycon dress is fast becoming the ultimate go-to for red carpets and star-studded night outs:

Shilpa Shetty:

Shilpa Shetty:

Never one to play it safe, Shilpa Shetty delivered a head-turning, editorial-worthy moment in a structured leather corset top paired with a high-waisted, sequinned floor-length skirt in deep chocolate tones. The statuesque silhouette was amplified by a dramatic scarf detail that wrapped elegantly around her neck, creating a runway-ready couture vibe. This look is proof that Shilpa remains one of Bollywood’s most fearless and timeless fashion icons.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor infused edgy elegance into the trend with a luxe leather bodycon dress featuring a bold halter neckline knotted at the center. The sleek, figure-skimming fit highlighted her glamorous side, while the unique cut and texture kept the look youthful and modern. With this outfit, Janhvi proved once again that she’s a true style chameleon, seamlessly blending high fashion with her signature grace.

Esha Gupta:

Esha Gupta:

Esha Gupta brought contemporary drama to the trend with a sleeveless, high-neck bodycon dress that hugged every curve to perfection. The standout detail? Strategic waist cutouts that added a daring, modern edge. Paired with sleek pulled-back hair, luminous dewy makeup, and a piercing gaze, Esha’s look was the epitome of bold minimalism, showing exactly how to make a statement without overcomplicating.

 

Disha Patani:

Disha Patani:

Disha Patani once again raised the fashion bar in a figure-hugging chocolate brown bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her sculpted frame. The delicate spaghetti straps and sweetheart neckline struck the ideal balance between elegance and sophistication, while the rich cocoa hue exuded understated charm. Keeping accessories minimal, Disha let the silhouette and her effortless aura do all the talking, cementing her place as one of Bollywood’s most effortlessly stylish stars.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday:

Bringing youthful energy to the trend, Ananya Panday stepped out in a shimmering halter-neck mini dress in chocolate brown. The subtle ruching and glittering accents added texture and movement, while coordinated tights and ankle boots looked a fresh, street-style-meets-glam twist. It’s a masterclass in turning a simple silhouette into a playful yet polished statement that resonates with the Gen-Z fashion crowd.

 

