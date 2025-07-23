Brown Is The New Black? Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor To Esha Gupta, Actresses Ditch 'Safe Black', Ooze Oomph In Bold & Sensual Chocolatey Brown Bodycons

1 / 6

Actresses In Bold Chocolatey Brown Bodycons: Bollywood stunners are known for their sartorial choices. And now looks like, 'brown is the new black'. We can safelt say this as many A-listers are ditching their safe black bets to bold and sassy brown bodycons. The chocolate brown bodycon dress is fast becoming the ultimate go-to for red carpets and star-studded night outs: