Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902154https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/cannes-2025-6-celebrities-who-ve-already-broken-the-new-dress-code-rules-which-bans-nudity-and-voluminous-outfits-2902154
NewsPhotosCannes 2025: 6 Celebrities Who’ve Already Broken The New Dress Code Rules Which Bans Nudity And Voluminous Outfits
photoDetails

Cannes 2025: 6 Celebrities Who’ve Already Broken The New Dress Code Rules Which Bans Nudity And Voluminous Outfits

Cannes, known for daring fashion, has seen stars bending the new dress code rules - here's who's made a statement with volume, cutouts, and more.
Updated:May 17, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Festival De Cannes

1/8
Festival De Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival has recently implemented a new dress code for its 2025 edition, banning nudity and excessively voluminous outfits — including gowns with large trains — to maintain decorum and streamline red carpet logistics. Despite the updated regulations, several celebrities have already appeared in looks that violate the new rules.

Follow Us

Heidi Klum

2/8
Heidi Klum

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Heidi Klum made a daring statement on Day 1, boldly defying the new dress code. She walked the red carpet in a stunning pink Elie Saab gown with intricate floral appliqués and a dramatic train, directly challenging the festival's ban on oversized outfits and lengthy trains.

Follow Us

Heidi Klum (2)

3/8
Heidi Klum (2)

Heidi Klum continued her fashion rebellion on Day 2, showcasing a sleek, shimmering mermaid gown with a plunging V-neckline. While the form-fitting design complied with the festival's rules on volume, the revealing neckline still tested the limits of the dress code.

Follow Us

Farhana Bodi

4/8
Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi's Cannes look was a bold choice, maybe testing the dress code limits. She wore a blush pink Atelier Zuhra gown with sculptural ruffles, possibly pushing the boundaries of the new dress code.

Follow Us

Alessandra Ambrosio

5/8
Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled at Cannes 2025 in an emerald green gown with a thigh-high slit and dramatic train, boldly challenging the dress code.

Follow Us

Wan QianHui

6/8
Wan QianHui

Chinese actress Wan QianHui made a striking appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, donning a voluminous white gown with a dramatic train that boldly defied the new dress code. The billowing, cloud-like design drew significant attention as she walked the red carpet, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion.

 

Follow Us

Frédérique Bel

7/8
Frédérique Bel

Frédérique Bel turned heads on Day 2 of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with a dazzling gold sequin gown that broke the new dress code rules. The daring design featured a deep neckline, mesh cut-outs, and a thigh-high slit.

 

Follow Us

Cannes Film Festival

8/8
Cannes Film Festival

(Image: X/Instagram)

Follow Us
Cannes 2025Cannes Film Festival 2025Cannes Film FestivalCannesFestival de CannesCannes Rulescannes newly imposed rulesCannes Newly Dress Codeentertainment newsHeidi KlumFarhana BodiAlessandra AmbrosioWan QianHuiFrédérique BelFrédérique Bel at cannesWan QianHui at CannesHeidi Klum at cannesfarhana bodi at cannesalessandra ambrosio at cannes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Restart: List Of Overseas Players Available For GT, RCB, PBKS, MI, DC, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, CSK - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
What Is HOG? Energy-Efficient Technology That Helped Central Railway Save Rs 170.7 Crore - Details
camera icon9
title
animals without oxygen
Meet THESE 8 Animals Who Can Survive Without Oxygen
camera icon6
title
Indian
Indian Railways New Rule From May 1: Can You Travel If 2 Seats Are Confirmed And 2 Are Waitlisted?
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Temporary Replacement Players For DC, LSG, PBKS, GT - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK