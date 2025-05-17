Cannes 2025: 6 Celebrities Who’ve Already Broken The New Dress Code Rules Which Bans Nudity And Voluminous Outfits
The Cannes Film Festival has recently implemented a new dress code for its 2025 edition, banning nudity and excessively voluminous outfits — including gowns with large trains — to maintain decorum and streamline red carpet logistics. Despite the updated regulations, several celebrities have already appeared in looks that violate the new rules.
Heidi Klum
At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Heidi Klum made a daring statement on Day 1, boldly defying the new dress code. She walked the red carpet in a stunning pink Elie Saab gown with intricate floral appliqués and a dramatic train, directly challenging the festival's ban on oversized outfits and lengthy trains.
Heidi Klum (2)
Heidi Klum continued her fashion rebellion on Day 2, showcasing a sleek, shimmering mermaid gown with a plunging V-neckline. While the form-fitting design complied with the festival's rules on volume, the revealing neckline still tested the limits of the dress code.
Farhana Bodi
Farhana Bodi's Cannes look was a bold choice, maybe testing the dress code limits. She wore a blush pink Atelier Zuhra gown with sculptural ruffles, possibly pushing the boundaries of the new dress code.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled at Cannes 2025 in an emerald green gown with a thigh-high slit and dramatic train, boldly challenging the dress code.
Wan QianHui
Chinese actress Wan QianHui made a striking appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, donning a voluminous white gown with a dramatic train that boldly defied the new dress code. The billowing, cloud-like design drew significant attention as she walked the red carpet, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion.
Frédérique Bel
Frédérique Bel turned heads on Day 2 of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with a dazzling gold sequin gown that broke the new dress code rules. The daring design featured a deep neckline, mesh cut-outs, and a thigh-high slit.
