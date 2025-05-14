Cannes 2025: From Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, These Iconic Dresses Are Now Officially Banned Due To Newly Imposed Rules
Due to newly imposed rules, iconic dresses worn by stars like Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone at Cannes are now officially banned for future appearances.
Festival De Cannes
The Cannes Film Festival is an annual event that showcases new films from around the world, aiming to promote the art of cinema and foster a global film industry community. It serves as a platform for filmmakers to present their work, connect with industry professionals, and gain recognition.
Cannes Film Festival 2025
The Cannes Film Festival 2025 has introduced a strict dress code, banning nudity and excessively voluminous outfits, including gowns with large trains, to maintain decorum and streamline logistics.
Deepika Padukone
At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone made a striking impression with her ensemble choices. On Day 3, she opted for a bold fuchsia gown from Ashi Studio's Spring/Summer 2018 collection. This voluminous, ruffled dress with oversized sleeves would not comply with the newly imposed 2025 Cannes dress code, which bans excessively voluminous gowns and trains that obstruct movement.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated audiences with her enchanting fashion choices. She made a grand entrance in a powder blue brocade ball gown by Michael Cinco. However this look would not fit the newly imposed 2025 Cannes dress code rules as it is extremely voluminous, floor-length with a dramatic silhouette – would be banned.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2024 appearance at Cannes in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown would also not comply with the newly imposed 2025 dress code regulations. The combination of a dramatic silhouette, extensive train, and voluminous sleeves makes this gown non-compliant with the 2025 dress code, which bans excessively voluminous outfits and trains that obstruct movement.
Nancy Tyagi
Nancy Tyagi, stunned the red carpet in a self-designed, self-stitched blush pink gown, weighing over 20 kg and crafted from 1,000 meters of fabric. This gown, with its dramatic volume and extensive train, would not comply with the newly imposed 2025 Cannes dress code, which bans excessively voluminous gowns and trains that obstruct movement.
Kendall Jenner
At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall Jenner turned heads in a sheer white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with visible underwear, a plunging neckline, and bold accessories—an iconic look that fueled the “naked dress” trend but would not comply with the 2025 Cannes dress code due to its revealing design.
