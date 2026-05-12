Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt makes her first-ever appearance and channels princess-inspired glamour on the red carpet - In Pics
Alia Bhatt made a striking impression at her Cannes 2026 appearance, stepping into the spotlight in a princess-inspired ensemble that perfectly blended elegance, softness, and modern red-carpet glamour.
Festival De Cannes 2026
The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is underway from May 12 to May 23, 2026, in Cannes. Considered one of the most celebrated events in international cinema, this year’s festival is being led by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook as jury president. The 2026 edition is expected to spotlight auteur-led storytelling while also highlighting stronger representation from Indian, Arab, and other regional cinema industries.
(Image: @lorealparis/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 look
Check here what she wore at the Cannes Film Festival, a dreamy watercolour-print gown with soft, romantic vibes:
About Alia Bhatt's look
The actor was spotted at the Hôtel Martinez on May 12 wearing a printed ball gown that exuded soft, romantic charm. The gown featured a corset-inspired bodice with delicate spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline, flowing gracefully into a voluminous skirt.
The standout detail was the gown’s watercolor-inspired print, blending pastel shades of green, blue, lavender, and touches of yellow to create the effect of an impressionist garden painting.
Her makeup remained fresh and understated, complementing the airy elegance of the ensemble. A nude-pink lip, subtle shimmer on the eyes, and a soft flush of blush completed the beauty look. She wore her hair in a sleek side-parted bun and kept accessories minimal, choosing a few statement rings and delicate earrings instead of heavy jewellery.
(Image: @lorealparis/Instagram)
All eyes on Alia Bhatt
Among the many Indian celebrities expected to make a statement, one of the most highly anticipated appearances is undoubtedly that of Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Known for her effortless elegance and standout fashion choices, Alia has consistently captured attention on global red carpets, making fans and fashion enthusiasts eager to see what she brings to the spotlight this time.
(Image: @aliabhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2024 look
Previously, Alia Bhatt made a memorable debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, representing L'Oréal Paris in a series of striking looks styled by Rhea Kapoor. Her standout appearances included a Schiaparelli haute couture gown, a vintage-inspired yellow ensemble, and a custom Gucci saree-inspired creation.
Alia’s first red carpet look, an ivory-nude off-shoulder Schiaparelli mermaid gown paired with statement jewellery, channelled classic old-Hollywood glamour. While her debut turned heads, it was her final Cannes 2025 appearance that truly cemented her fashion legacy.
(Image: @aliabhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt arrives at Cannes film festival
Alia Bhatt officially arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in style. For her Cannes appearance, the actor opted for a sharp tailored blazer featuring puffed shoulders and a cinched waist, paired with matching skinny trousers. She completed the sophisticated monochrome look with elegant Gucci accessories.
(Image: @varindertchawla/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's another renowned look
At the Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking appearance in a timeless mint-green saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Graceful and elegant, she truly owned the green carpet with her ethereal look.
Sharing stunning pictures from the event on Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star revealed the story behind the masterpiece. Inspired by the theme “Garden of Time,” the saree was created as a tribute to art and eternity. The outfit featured exquisite embroidery and delicate beadwork, showcasing remarkable craftsmanship.
(Image: @sabyasachiofficial/Instagram)
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