Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3046808https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/cannes-2026-alia-bhatt-makes-her-first-ever-appearance-and-channels-princess-inspired-glamour-on-the-red-carpet-in-pics-3046808
NewsPhotosCannes 2026: Alia Bhatt makes her first-ever appearance and channels princess-inspired glamour on the red carpet - In Pics
photoDetails

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt makes her first-ever appearance and channels princess-inspired glamour on the red carpet - In Pics

Alia Bhatt made a striking impression at her Cannes 2026 appearance, stepping into the spotlight in a princess-inspired ensemble that perfectly blended elegance, softness, and modern red-carpet glamour.

Updated:May 12, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Festival De Cannes 2026

1/7
Festival De Cannes 2026

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is underway from May 12 to May 23, 2026, in Cannes. Considered one of the most celebrated events in international cinema, this year’s festival is being led by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook as jury president. The 2026 edition is expected to spotlight auteur-led storytelling while also highlighting stronger representation from Indian, Arab, and other regional cinema industries.

(Image: @lorealparis/Instagram)

 

Follow Us

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 look

2/7
Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 look

Check here what she wore at the Cannes Film Festival, a dreamy watercolour-print gown with soft, romantic vibes:

 

Follow Us

About Alia Bhatt's look

3/7
About Alia Bhatt's look

The actor was spotted at the Hôtel Martinez on May 12 wearing a printed ball gown that exuded soft, romantic charm. The gown featured a corset-inspired bodice with delicate spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline, flowing gracefully into a voluminous skirt.

The standout detail was the gown’s watercolor-inspired print, blending pastel shades of green, blue, lavender, and touches of yellow to create the effect of an impressionist garden painting.

Her makeup remained fresh and understated, complementing the airy elegance of the ensemble. A nude-pink lip, subtle shimmer on the eyes, and a soft flush of blush completed the beauty look. She wore her hair in a sleek side-parted bun and kept accessories minimal, choosing a few statement rings and delicate earrings instead of heavy jewellery.

(Image: @lorealparis/Instagram)

Follow Us

All eyes on Alia Bhatt

4/7
All eyes on Alia Bhatt

Among the many Indian celebrities expected to make a statement, one of the most highly anticipated appearances is undoubtedly that of Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Known for her effortless elegance and standout fashion choices, Alia has consistently captured attention on global red carpets, making fans and fashion enthusiasts eager to see what she brings to the spotlight this time.

(Image: @aliabhatt/Instagram)

Follow Us

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2024 look

5/7
Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2024 look

Previously, Alia Bhatt made a memorable debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, representing L'Oréal Paris in a series of striking looks styled by Rhea Kapoor. Her standout appearances included a Schiaparelli haute couture gown, a vintage-inspired yellow ensemble, and a custom Gucci saree-inspired creation.

Alia’s first red carpet look, an ivory-nude off-shoulder Schiaparelli mermaid gown paired with statement jewellery, channelled classic old-Hollywood glamour. While her debut turned heads, it was her final Cannes 2025 appearance that truly cemented her fashion legacy.

(Image: @aliabhatt/Instagram)

Follow Us

Alia Bhatt arrives at Cannes film festival

6/7
Alia Bhatt arrives at Cannes film festival

Alia Bhatt officially arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in style. For her Cannes appearance, the actor opted for a sharp tailored blazer featuring puffed shoulders and a cinched waist, paired with matching skinny trousers. She completed the sophisticated monochrome look with elegant Gucci accessories.

(Image: @varindertchawla/Instagram)

Follow Us

Alia Bhatt's another renowned look

7/7
Alia Bhatt's another renowned look

At the Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking appearance in a timeless mint-green saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Graceful and elegant, she truly owned the green carpet with her ethereal look.

Sharing stunning pictures from the event on Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star revealed the story behind the masterpiece. Inspired by the theme “Garden of Time,” the saree was created as a tribute to art and eternity. The outfit featured exquisite embroidery and delicate beadwork, showcasing remarkable craftsmanship.

(Image: @sabyasachiofficial/Instagram)

Follow Us
Cannes 2026Alia Bhatt
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
CSK
Top 7 fastest fifties for CSK in IPL history: Urvil Patel on top, Suresh Raina at 2nd, MS Dhoni at...; check full list
camera icon6
title
Sri Varamtharum Maligaiparai Karuppasamy Temple
These temples in India give away gold/silver ornaments and coins as prasad to devotees
camera icon8
title
Somnath Temple
Why Somnath Temple is one of India’s most powerful Shiva shrines: History, facts, architecture and travel guide
camera icon7
title
Security deposit disputes
Landlord refusing to return your security deposit? Know what can be legally deducted and how to fight back
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope for May 11–17, 2026: Focus on preventive care and avoid unnecessary stress, zodiacs