Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt makes her first-ever appearance and channels princess-inspired glamour on the red carpet - In Pics

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The actor was spotted at the Hôtel Martinez on May 12 wearing a printed ball gown that exuded soft, romantic charm. The gown featured a corset-inspired bodice with delicate spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline, flowing gracefully into a voluminous skirt.

The standout detail was the gown’s watercolor-inspired print, blending pastel shades of green, blue, lavender, and touches of yellow to create the effect of an impressionist garden painting.

Her makeup remained fresh and understated, complementing the airy elegance of the ensemble. A nude-pink lip, subtle shimmer on the eyes, and a soft flush of blush completed the beauty look. She wore her hair in a sleek side-parted bun and kept accessories minimal, choosing a few statement rings and delicate earrings instead of heavy jewellery.

(Image: @lorealparis/Instagram)