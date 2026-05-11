Cannes 2026: From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, These iconic dresses are officially BANNED due to rules prohibiting nudity And ‘voluminous’ outfits

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The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 12 to May 23, 2026, in Cannes. Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious events in global cinema, this year’s festival will be presided over by South Korean director Park Chan-wook as jury president. The 2026 edition is expected to emphasize auteur-driven filmmaking while also showcasing increased representation from Indian, Arab, and other regional cinema voices.