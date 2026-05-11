Cannes 2026: From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, These iconic dresses are officially BANNED due to rules prohibiting nudity And ‘voluminous’ outfits
In 2025, the Cannes Film Festival introduced stricter red carpet dress rules, banning several types of attire to maintain “decency” standards and improve event logistics. From overly sheer outfits to dramatic long trains, here are some examples of dresses that were prohibited from the red carpet.
Festival De Cannes 2026
The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 12 to May 23, 2026, in Cannes. Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious events in global cinema, this year’s festival will be presided over by South Korean director Park Chan-wook as jury president. The 2026 edition is expected to emphasize auteur-driven filmmaking while also showcasing increased representation from Indian, Arab, and other regional cinema voices.
Cannes Festival 2026
In 2025, the Cannes Film Festival implemented stricter red carpet fashion guidelines, prohibiting nudity and excessively voluminous ensembles, including gowns with dramatic trains, in an effort to maintain decorum and improve event logistics. Here’s a look at some iconic celebrity outfits from previous years that would likely no longer be permitted on the Cannes red carpet.
Wan QianHui
Wan QianHui turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with a dramatic white gown featuring an oversized silhouette and sweeping train, seemingly pushing back against the festival’s newly introduced dress code. The cloud-like ensemble quickly became a standout red carpet moment, reflecting the actress’s bold and unapologetic fashion sensibility.
(Image: @qianhui_wan/Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2024 appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a custom creation by Falguni Shane Peacock would likely not meet the festival’s updated 2025 dress code standards. Featuring a dramatic silhouette, oversized sleeves, and an elaborate train, the gown falls under the newly restricted category of excessively voluminous outfits that could obstruct movement and complicate red carpet logistics.
(Image: @Fashion_Critic_/X)
Nancy Tyagi
Nancy Tyagi captivated audiences on the Cannes red carpet in a blush pink gown that she designed and stitched herself. Weighing over 20 kg and created using nearly 1,000 meters of fabric, the dramatic ensemble featured an expansive silhouette and a sweeping train. Under the Cannes Film Festival dress code, however, such an outfit would likely be deemed non-compliant due to restrictions on excessively voluminous gowns and movement-obstructing trains.
(Instagram: @Nancy Tyagi/Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
At the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mesmerized audiences with a fairytale-inspired powder blue brocade ball gown designed by Michael Cinco. While the dramatic silhouette and voluminous floor-length design made it one of her most iconic Cannes appearances, the gown would likely not comply with the stricter 2025 Cannes dress code, which prohibits excessively voluminous outfits and elaborate trains.
(Image: @EternalAish/X)
Deepika Padukone
At the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone made a bold fashion statement with her striking Day 3 look, a dramatic fuchsia gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Featuring oversized sleeves, layered ruffles, and a voluminous silhouette, the ensemble became one of her standout Cannes appearances. However, the gown would likely violate the stricter 2025 Cannes dress code, which restricts excessively voluminous outfits and movement-obstructing trains.
(Image: @badpostsdeepika/X)
Kendall Jenner
At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall Jenner made a bold fashion statement in a sheer white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown featuring visible underwear, a plunging neckline, and striking accessories. The daring ensemble became one of the festival’s most memorable “naked dress” moments, though its revealing design would likely violate the stricter dress code introduced at Cannes in 2025.
(Image: @krisjenner/Instagram)
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