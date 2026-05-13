Cannes 2026: Who is Carlos Sainz Jr.? Formula 1 heartthrob sparks internet frenzy after crossover with Alia Bhatt
At Cannes 2026, Alia Bhatt was seen interacting with Formula One racer Carlos Sainz Jr. on the red carpet. Ever since their viral crossover moment, the internet has been curious to know more about the Spanish racing star who has fans swooning worldwide.
Cannes 2026
The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival is currently taking place on the French Riviera from May 12 to May 23, 2026. The official festival poster this year honours the cinematic legacy of Thelma & Louise.
Alia Bhatt shines at Cannes 2026
Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for her looks at the film festival, with fans praising her minimalist yet chic fashion moments.
Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz Jr. cross paths
The internet has been buzzing after actor Alia Bhatt and Formula One racer Carlos Sainz Jr. crossed paths on the opening day of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The duo was spotted striking up a conversation and posing together.
Why is the internet reacting?
Netizens did not anticipate this crossover and have shared excited reactions online. Many social media users also commented that the duo “look cute together.”
Who is Carlos Sainz Jr.?
Carlos Sainz Jr. is a Spanish Formula One driver currently racing for Williams Racing in 2026. He is often known by the nicknames “Chilli” and “Smooth Operator.” The racer is admired for his technical intelligence, consistency and tenacity on the track.
More about Carlos
Carlos Sainz Vázquez was born in Madrid and is the son of legendary two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr.
Carlos Sainz’s wins
He has secured four Formula 1 Grand Prix victories in his career, all during his tenure with Scuderia Ferrari. His wins include the 2022 British Grand Prix, 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, 2024 Australian Grand Prix and 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix.
He currently drives for Williams Racing and reportedly earns a salary of $13 million in 2026.
Why was Carlos Sainz at Cannes?
Carlos Sainz Jr. attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival as a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. He opted for a suave look in a tuxedo and was seen posing with a star-studded guest list that included Alia Bhatt, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.
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