Cannes Film Festival 2025: 4 Indian Movies Set To Shine On Global Stage This Year
Cannes 2025: A Celebration of Cinema and Glamour
The prestigious 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held in France from May 13 to May 24, 2025. As always, the event will unite film enthusiasts, fashion critics, artists, and filmmakers from around the globe. It remains one of the most significant and glamorous gatherings in the world of cinema.
Homebound
This much-anticipated film has been making headlines since its entry into the festival. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound features Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. It has been selected for the Un Certain Regard section. This is Ghaywan’s second feature film, produced by Karan Johar and now also backed by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.
Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest)
Satyajit Ray’s timeless classic Aranyer Din Ratri is returning to Cannes in 2025. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who starred in the film, will attend the screening. She will be joined by Wes Anderson, Simi Garewal, Margaret Bodde, producer Purnima Dutta’s family members, Peter Becker, and Fumiko Takagi to present the restored version.
Tanvi: The Great
Anupam Kher’s directorial debut Tanvi: The Great will premiere at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film). The makers shared: “WORLD PREMIERE! Global actor @anupampkher’s directorial venture TANVI THE GREAT is ready to shine on the world stage! Making its screening debut at @mdf_cannes, this is more than a moment—it’s the beginning of a global journey.”
A Doll Made of Clay
A Doll Made of Clay is a powerful creation by Kokob Gebrehweria Tesfay, an Ethiopian student at Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI).
Past Glory
Over the years, Indian films like All That We Imagine as Light and A Night of Knowing Nothing have left a lasting impact at Cannes. This year’s entries continue that legacy of cinematic excellence.
Who’s Expected to Attend?
This year’s expected Indian celebrity attendees include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sharmila Tagore, and Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia will serve on the festival’s main competition jury.
