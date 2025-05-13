Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2900397https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/cannes-film-festival-2025-4-indian-movies-set-to-shine-on-global-stage-this-year-2900397
NewsPhotosCannes Film Festival 2025: 4 Indian Movies Set To Shine On Global Stage This Year
photoDetails

Cannes Film Festival 2025: 4 Indian Movies Set To Shine On Global Stage This Year

15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST).
Updated:May 13, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Cannes 2025: A Celebration of Cinema and Glamour

1/7
Cannes 2025: A Celebration of Cinema and Glamour

The prestigious 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held in France from May 13 to May 24, 2025. As always, the event will unite film enthusiasts, fashion critics, artists, and filmmakers from around the globe. It remains one of the most significant and glamorous gatherings in the world of cinema.

 

Follow Us

Homebound

2/7
Homebound

This much-anticipated film has been making headlines since its entry into the festival. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound features Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. It has been selected for the Un Certain Regard section. This is Ghaywan’s second feature film, produced by Karan Johar and now also backed by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Follow Us

Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest)

3/7
Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest)

Satyajit Ray’s timeless classic Aranyer Din Ratri is returning to Cannes in 2025. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who starred in the film, will attend the screening. She will be joined by Wes Anderson, Simi Garewal, Margaret Bodde, producer Purnima Dutta’s family members, Peter Becker, and Fumiko Takagi to present the restored version.

 

Follow Us

Tanvi: The Great

4/7
Tanvi: The Great

Anupam Kher’s directorial debut Tanvi: The Great will premiere at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film). The makers shared: “WORLD PREMIERE! Global actor @anupampkher’s directorial venture TANVI THE GREAT is ready to shine on the world stage! Making its screening debut at @mdf_cannes, this is more than a moment—it’s the beginning of a global journey.”

Follow Us

A Doll Made of Clay

5/7
A Doll Made of Clay

A Doll Made of Clay is a powerful creation by Kokob Gebrehweria Tesfay, an Ethiopian student at Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI). 

 

Follow Us

Past Glory

6/7
Past Glory

Over the years, Indian films like All That We Imagine as Light and A Night of Knowing Nothing have left a lasting impact at Cannes. This year’s entries continue that legacy of cinematic excellence.

 

Follow Us

Who’s Expected to Attend?

7/7
Who’s Expected to Attend?

This year’s expected Indian celebrity attendees include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sharmila Tagore, and Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia will serve on the festival’s main competition jury.

Follow Us
Cannes 2025indian movies at cannes 2025homebound cannesTanvi The Greatanupam kher at cannesindian celebrities at cannes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
How To Identify Real And Fake Helmets: Check Out Simple Tricks To Avoid Sellers' Trap
camera icon8
title
(IAF)
Indian Air Force Wing Commander Salary In 2025: Pay Scale, Allowances, 8th Pay Commission Impact
camera icon11
title
business idea 2025
10 Low-Investment Village Business Ideas With Good Profit Margin 2025
camera icon8
title
Celebs who were pregnant at Met Gala 2025
Throwback To Met Gala Moments: 7 Sensational Stars Who Slayed Their Pregnancy In Couture Fashion Over the Years - Kiara Advani To Rihanna
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope May 14-20: Biz Gain For Aries; Virgo To Get Additional Sources Of Income
NEWS ON ONE CLICK