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NewsPhotosFrom CBSE classrooms to bollywood stardom: Full celebrity list here
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From CBSE classrooms to bollywood stardom: Full celebrity list here

Several Bollywood celebrities studied in CBSE-affiliated schools before entering the film industry. Some of them were known for scoring impressive marks in board exams, while others balanced academics with extracurricular activities from an early age. Here’s a look at actors and actresses who reportedly studied under the CBSE board system and their academic performances.

 

Updated:May 13, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
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Shah Rukh Khan

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Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan studied at St. Columba’s School in Delhi, a CBSE-affiliated institution. Reports suggest he scored around 80.5% in his board examinations. He was also active in sports and theatre during school days. 

 

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Kriti Sanon

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Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon studied at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, one of Delhi’s well-known CBSE schools. Multiple media reports claim she scored around 90% in Class 12 before pursuing engineering in Electronics and Communication. 

 

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Taapsee Pannu

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Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu attended Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Delhi, which follows the CBSE curriculum. Before entering films, she completed engineering studies and was considered academically strong during school years. 

 

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Anushka Sharma

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Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma completed her schooling at Army School in Bengaluru. Reports mention that she scored nearly 89% in her board exams before graduating in arts. Army Public Schools generally follow the CBSE curriculum. 

 

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Bhumi Pednekar

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Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar reportedly secured around 83% in Class 12 board examinations before pursuing higher studies in commerce. 

 

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Janhvi Kapoor

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Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Reports claim she scored around 86% in Class 12 examinations. 

 

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Yami Gautam

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Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam reportedly scored around 80% in Class 12 board exams before pursuing law studies. 

 

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Shraddha Kapoor

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Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and later at the American School of Bombay. In interviews, she reportedly revealed scoring between 85% and 95% in Class 12 examinations. 

 

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Parineeti Chopra

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Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was known as a brilliant student and reportedly became an all-India topper in Economics during her Class 12 studies.

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CBSE Alumni in Bollywood
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