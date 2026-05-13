From CBSE classrooms to bollywood stardom: Full celebrity list here
Several Bollywood celebrities studied in CBSE-affiliated schools before entering the film industry. Some of them were known for scoring impressive marks in board exams, while others balanced academics with extracurricular activities from an early age. Here’s a look at actors and actresses who reportedly studied under the CBSE board system and their academic performances.
Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan studied at St. Columba’s School in Delhi, a CBSE-affiliated institution. Reports suggest he scored around 80.5% in his board examinations. He was also active in sports and theatre during school days.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon studied at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, one of Delhi’s well-known CBSE schools. Multiple media reports claim she scored around 90% in Class 12 before pursuing engineering in Electronics and Communication.
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu attended Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Delhi, which follows the CBSE curriculum. Before entering films, she completed engineering studies and was considered academically strong during school years.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma completed her schooling at Army School in Bengaluru. Reports mention that she scored nearly 89% in her board exams before graduating in arts. Army Public Schools generally follow the CBSE curriculum.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar reportedly secured around 83% in Class 12 board examinations before pursuing higher studies in commerce.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Reports claim she scored around 86% in Class 12 examinations.
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam reportedly scored around 80% in Class 12 board exams before pursuing law studies.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and later at the American School of Bombay. In interviews, she reportedly revealed scoring between 85% and 95% in Class 12 examinations.
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra was known as a brilliant student and reportedly became an all-India topper in Economics during her Class 12 studies.
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