Celebrating Diwali Alone? 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch This Diwali For The Perfect Vibes

If you’re spending Diwali by yourself this year, don’t worry—you can still soak in all the festive warmth, laughter, and love through some of Bollywood’s most heartwarming and entertaining films. From feel-good dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, here’s your perfect Diwali watchlist!

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Oct 20, 2025, 05:24 PM IST

Laapataa Ladies 1 / 7 Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is the perfect reminder that light can be found even in the most unexpected places. With its simple storytelling, endearing characters, and empowering message, it's an uplifting film to watch on Diwali night.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 / 7 Nothing screams family and festivity like K3G! From its grand sets and emotional reunions to the iconic "Aati Kya Khandala" energy of Bollywood drama, this is the ultimate Diwali comfort movie

Om Shanti Om 3 / 7 A blend of glamour, reincarnation, and unforgettable music, Om Shanti Om offers the perfect mix of nostalgia and sparkle. Its vibrant dance numbers and larger-than-life moments make it an ideal Diwali pick.

Mohabbatein 4 / 7 A Diwali theme runs beautifully through Mohabbatein, symbolizing light triumphing over darkness. The festival forms a pivotal backdrop for the young couples' love stories—making it a touching film to revisit during the festival of lights.

Golmaal – Fun Unlimited 5 / 7 If you're in the mood for laughter, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal – Fun Unlimited is your go-to. The hilarious chaos, quirky characters, and witty dialogues will keep you smiling all evening.

Hum Saath Saath Hain 6 / 7 Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain is the epitome of a family Diwali watch. Packed with love, emotions, and unity, it reminds us of the beauty of togetherness—even if you're celebrating alone this year.