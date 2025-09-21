Navratri 2025: Celebrities Who Rocked Regal Looks - See Who Might Steal The Show In 2025
Navratri is a festival full of colour, dance, and tradition, and fashion plays a huge part in the celebrations. From classic sarees to modern co-ords, celebrities pulled out all the stops last year. With 2025 just around the corner, let’s take a look back at some of the standout celebrity Navratri outfits that set the tone and who might lead the style game this year, too.
Celebrities Who Rocked Red & Regal Navratri Looks
Last year’s Navratri wasn’t just about the garba; it was a full-blown fashion showcase, with stars embracing bold reds, timeless silhouettes, and experimental twists.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon radiated grace in an intricately embroidered beige saree, embodying elegance with a timeless touch. With her effortless style and poise, she might be one of the celebs to be one of the standout fashion icons of Navratri 2025.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika stuns in a vibrant pink kurta set with golden detailing, perfect to dance through Navratri nights in style.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor donned a gorgeous crimson saree by Nitya Bajaj, made from satin georgette fabric, with delicate hand-embroidered sequins adding a subtle sparkle to the outfit.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a red lehenga featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline blouse with delicate spaghetti straps and intricate floral appliqué detailing. Paired with a matching dupatta and elegant jewellery, her look perfectly balanced chic modernity with traditional charm. She is definitely one to watch and might steal the show again in Navratri 2025.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a red saree with a plunging-neckline blouse, accessorised with green jhumkas and diamond bangles, adding a touch of modern charm to her ethnic outfit.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor, gave Navratri fashion a chic twist by wearing a deep blue printed co-ord set with matching cape. The breezy and simple outfit had a modern yet festive appeal, perfect for those looking for a more laid-back yet elegant Navratri look.
