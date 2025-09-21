Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2962787https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/celebrities-who-rocked-regal-navratri-looks-see-who-might-steal-the-show-in-2025-2962787
NewsPhotosNavratri 2025: Celebrities Who Rocked Regal Looks - See Who Might Steal The Show In 2025
photoDetails

Navratri 2025: Celebrities Who Rocked Regal Looks - See Who Might Steal The Show In 2025

Navratri is a festival full of colour, dance, and tradition, and fashion plays a huge part in the celebrations. From classic sarees to modern co-ords, celebrities pulled out all the stops last year. With 2025 just around the corner, let’s take a look back at some of the standout celebrity Navratri outfits that set the tone and who might lead the style game this year, too.

Updated:Sep 21, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Celebrities Who Rocked Red & Regal Navratri Looks

1/7
Celebrities Who Rocked Red & Regal Navratri Looks

Last year’s Navratri wasn’t just about the garba; it was a full-blown fashion showcase, with stars embracing bold reds, timeless silhouettes, and experimental twists.

(All Images: Instagram/X)

 

Follow Us

Kriti Sanon

2/7
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon radiated grace in an intricately embroidered beige saree, embodying elegance with a timeless touch. With her effortless style and poise, she might be one of the celebs to be one of the standout fashion icons of Navratri 2025.

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone

3/7
Deepika Padukone

Deepika stuns in a vibrant pink kurta set with golden detailing, perfect to dance through Navratri nights in style.

 

Follow Us

Shraddha Kapoor

4/7
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor donned a gorgeous crimson saree by Nitya Bajaj, made from satin georgette fabric, with delicate hand-embroidered sequins adding a subtle sparkle to the outfit.

 

Follow Us

Rashmika Mandanna

5/7
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a red lehenga featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline blouse with delicate spaghetti straps and intricate floral appliqué detailing. Paired with a matching dupatta and elegant jewellery, her look perfectly balanced chic modernity with traditional charm. She is definitely one to watch and might steal the show again in Navratri 2025.

 

Follow Us

Katrina Kaif

6/7
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a red saree with a plunging-neckline blouse, accessorised with green jhumkas and diamond bangles, adding a touch of modern charm to her ethnic outfit.

 

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor

7/7
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, gave Navratri fashion a chic twist by wearing a deep blue printed co-ord set with matching cape. The breezy and simple outfit had a modern yet festive appeal, perfect for those looking for a more laid-back yet elegant Navratri look.

 

Follow Us
navratri 2025Navratri 2025 celeb styleNavratri 2025 fashionNavratri 2025 Bollywood celebsEntertainmentDeepika PadukoneKriti SanonShraddha Kapoorrashmika mandannaKatrina KaifJanhvi KapoorNavratri 2025 Stylefestival wardrobeSaree designsblouse designsCelebrity stylecelebrity fashion tips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Upload HD Reels on Instagram
5 Lesser-Known Instagram Settings To Upload Your Reels At Highest Quality
camera icon7
title
Student Visa
5 Countries That Offer Easiest Visas For Students, Not Canada Or USA - CHECK LIST
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Pak
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Against Pakistan: Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy IN, Sanju Samson To Bat At...
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For September 22- 28: Leo's Love Life Is Going Quite Well, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
Mahmood Akram
Meet 19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Set World Records By Age 12 For….—Not From US, China, Pakistan; He’s From…