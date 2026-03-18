Chaitra Navratri 2026 celebrity-style inspo: Tamannaah Bhatia's vibrant lehenga to Janhvi Kapoor's golden half-saree - 9 ideas to revamp your festive wardrobe like a diva!

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 date, wishes: The festive occasion of Chaitra Navratri begins this year from March 19 to March 27, culminating with Rama Navami ( birthday of Lord Rama). Goddess Durga will once again be worshipped for 9 days and devotees observe fasts, temples are decorated in advance and the entire atmosphere is filled with the same festive fervour like that of the Sharad Navratri which falls in the months of September-October coinciding with Durga Puja festivity. In this feature, we will share a list of curated celebrity looks to amp-up your festive wardrobe. From lehengas, sarees to half-sarees - pick your favourite celeb-look and recreate the magic during the auspicious 9 days.