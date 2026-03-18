Chaitra Navratri 2026 celebrity-style inspo: Tamannaah Bhatia's vibrant lehenga to Janhvi Kapoor's golden half-saree - 9 ideas to revamp your festive wardrobe like a diva!
Chaitra Navratri 2026 celeb-style inspo: From Tamannaah Bhatia's lehenga to Janhvi Kapoor's golden half-saree - pick your favourite celeb-look and recreate the magic during the auspicious 9 days.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 date, wishes
Chaitra Navratri 2026 date, wishes: The festive occasion of Chaitra Navratri begins this year from March 19 to March 27, culminating with Rama Navami ( birthday of Lord Rama). Goddess Durga will once again be worshipped for 9 days and devotees observe fasts, temples are decorated in advance and the entire atmosphere is filled with the same festive fervour like that of the Sharad Navratri which falls in the months of September-October coinciding with Durga Puja festivity. In this feature, we will share a list of curated celebrity looks to amp-up your festive wardrobe. From lehengas, sarees to half-sarees - pick your favourite celeb-look and recreate the magic during the auspicious 9 days.
Tamannaah Bhatia's vibrant lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia looked gorgeous in this vibrant purple-hued lehenga by Torani. It was from their Dil Kusha Iram Lehenga set collection. She complemented her look with minimal make-up and gajra tied in her hair bun.
Shanaya Kapoor in maroon sharara set
The Gen-Z star Shanaya Kapoor was clicked wearing a breezy maroon Sharara kurta set from Label Anushree at cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement last year. Her entire look was gorgeous and perfect for the young and happening. Don't forget to add that little bindi for the desi touch!
Kriti Sanon's multi-coloured saree
Kriti Sanon turned heads when she stepped out wearing a multi-coloured Kashid inspired saree by Tarun Tahiliani, looking breathtakingly beautiful in the photoshoot. The zardozi and mirror-work on the garment was outstanding. She wore it at the Navratri 2024 celebrations hosted by Kalyan Jewellers in Kochi, Kerala.
Kareena Kapoor's red salwar kameez
Expect Bebo to impress you with any of her outings - be it Indian or western. The OG diva can pull off any garment with ease and looking absolutely stunning. She once wore a silk chanderi hand-painted red kurta set with flower motifs on the dupatta and sleeves by Devnaagri. Needless to say, she left everyone in awe of her simple yet elegant look. Can be recreated for the festive occasion of Navratri.
Ananya Panday's orange suit
Gen-Z actress Ananya Panday once wore an orange dori embroidered Anarkali set by Devnaagri during Ganpati celebrations while visiting one of the pandals in Mumbai and looks pretty. This look can be easily recreated for this Navratri season.
Alia Bhatt's Indo-Western Lehenga
Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga with polki and emerald jewels for her Mehendi function. The lehenga in the shades of pink-red looked light, beautiful and flowy. Promoting sustainable fashion, she wore it again at Manish's Diwali party in 2024.
Kiara Advani's lehenga lehenga set
New momma Kiara Advani wore a stunning red Leheriya print lehenga-choli in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She highlighted the perfect Gujarati vibe in her attire which can be recreated this Navratri.
Deepika Padukone Red Saree Look
Deepika Padukone wore this stunning red gharchola saree once at a high-profile wedding. The embellished blouse with golden zari works in floral patterns is not just eye-catching but also perfect for weddings and festivities. Perfect for a Navratri festivity!
Janhvi Kapoor's golden half-saree
Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning golden half-saree by Manish Malhotra. It was a heavy gold tissue lehenga-skirt with a dupatta draped voni-style pays homage to the classic langa voni silhouette. Do no miss the intricately embellished blouse design and gajra hairdo.
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