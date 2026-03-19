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NewsPhotosChaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1: From Sara Arjun to Alia Bhatt, best yellow ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1: From Sara Arjun to Alia Bhatt, best yellow ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1: With Navratri just around the corner, it’s time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe with looks that blend tradition and style. Take cues from these Bollywood divas to effortlessly elevate your festive fashion game.

Updated:Mar 19, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1

Navratri is almost here, and it’s the perfect excuse to step up your ethnic style, draw inspiration from these Bollywood divas to create stunning festive looks.

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Pooja Hedge

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Pooja Hedge

Pooja Hegde’s Navratri Day 1 look is a perfect pick, with its soothing floral print adding a fresh, festive charm.

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Janhvi Kapoor

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Janhvi Kapoor

A bright yellow silk saree paired with a heavily embroidered blouse and statement earrings, blending traditional elegance with modern glam.

 

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Alia Bhatt

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Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s ethnic look beautifully blends modern and traditional vibes, featuring a chic double braid and a statement choker, perfect inspiration for Navratri.

 

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Sara Arjun

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Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun keeps it soft and elegant in a pastel yellow floral saree with a delicate blue border, paired with voluminous curls and statement earrings for a fresh ethnic look.

 

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yellow kurta look exudes effortless elegance, with delicate silver detailing, a sleek bun, and classic jhumkas creating a timeless festive vibe.

 

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Kiara Advani

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Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s ethnic look is a true style upgrade, with statement earrings and a vibrant yellow lehenga, perfect for turning heads this Navratri.

 

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Katrina Kaif

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Katrina Kaif

Nail your Day 1 look with inspiration from Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe, her simple yet elegant style is perfect to recreate for Navratri.

 

(All Images: IMDb/Instagram)

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