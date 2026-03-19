Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1: From Sara Arjun to Alia Bhatt, best yellow ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1: With Navratri just around the corner, it’s time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe with looks that blend tradition and style. Take cues from these Bollywood divas to effortlessly elevate your festive fashion game.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1
Navratri is almost here, and it’s the perfect excuse to step up your ethnic style, draw inspiration from these Bollywood divas to create stunning festive looks.
Pooja Hedge
Pooja Hegde’s Navratri Day 1 look is a perfect pick, with its soothing floral print adding a fresh, festive charm.
Janhvi Kapoor
A bright yellow silk saree paired with a heavily embroidered blouse and statement earrings, blending traditional elegance with modern glam.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s ethnic look beautifully blends modern and traditional vibes, featuring a chic double braid and a statement choker, perfect inspiration for Navratri.
Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun keeps it soft and elegant in a pastel yellow floral saree with a delicate blue border, paired with voluminous curls and statement earrings for a fresh ethnic look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yellow kurta look exudes effortless elegance, with delicate silver detailing, a sleek bun, and classic jhumkas creating a timeless festive vibe.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani’s ethnic look is a true style upgrade, with statement earrings and a vibrant yellow lehenga, perfect for turning heads this Navratri.
Katrina Kaif
Nail your Day 1 look with inspiration from Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe, her simple yet elegant style is perfect to recreate for Navratri.
(All Images: IMDb/Instagram)
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