Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: From Yami Gautam to Divyanka Tripathi, best green ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: As Navratri approaches, it’s the perfect time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe with styles that beautifully blend tradition and modern flair, take inspiration from these Bollywood divas to elevate your festive look.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2
Navratri is almost here, making it the perfect time to elevate your ethnic style, take inspiration from these Bollywood divas to create stunning festive looks.
Alia Bhatt
For Navratri Day 2, Alia Bhatt’s olive-green saree with an ivory blouse is a perfect pick, offering a graceful blend of elegance and festive charm.
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi’s lime-green silk kurta set with delicate embroidery and a matching dupatta exudes fresh festive elegance. Soft waves and minimal accessories complete the look, making it perfect for effortless Navratri styling.
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam’s emerald green silk suit with a subtle gold-bordered dupatta exudes understated festive elegance. Paired with a sleek ponytail and jhumkas, the look is minimal, graceful, and perfect for Navratri.
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu’s green floral saree paired with a matching blouse and soft curls creates a fresh, vintage-inspired festive look. The flower tucked in her hair adds a playful, feminine touch, making it perfect for effortless Navratri styling.
Anushka Sharma
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma once stunned in a green Banarasi saree at the prestigious Smita Patil Award, making it a perfect pick for the festive season.
Bhumi Pednekar
The actress donned a metallic green lehenga with a crumpled texture, elevating the look with bold statement neck jewellery and an armlet for added drama.
Deepika Padukone
The actress wore a stunning silk kurta and sharara set by Sabyasachi Mukherjee that she had donned a few years ago.
(All Images: Instagram)
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