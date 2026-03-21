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NewsPhotosChaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia, best grey ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia, best grey ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: With Navratri around the corner, it’s time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe with a blend of tradition and modern style - take inspiration from these Bollywood divas to elevate your festive look.

Updated:Mar 21, 2026, 07:02 AM IST
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3

Navratri is almost here, making it the perfect time to upgrade your ethnic style, take inspiration from these Bollywood divas for stunning festive looks.

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Nayanthara

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Nayanthara

Nayanthara looks elegant in a classic saree featuring subtle detailing that adds a touch of understated sophistication. Paired with minimal jewellery and refined styling, the look exudes timeless grace and effortless charm.

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Tamannaah Bhatia

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Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a shimmering saree adorned with intricate embellishments, adding a glamorous and festive sparkle to her look. Paired with statement jewellery and soft glam makeup, the outfit exudes elegance with a modern, red-carpet appeal.

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Raashii Khanna

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Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna captivates in a gorgeous grey pearl saree, effortlessly showcasing her impeccable style, refined elegance, and timeless festive charm.

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Kriti Sanon

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Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon shines in a grey chiffon silk saree adorned with gold gota patti and vibrant Kalamkari motifs, making it a perfect festive pick.

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Janhvi Kapoor

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Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor captivates in an exquisite ethnic lehenga; her stunning look adds a touch of glamour to the festive celebrations, making her a standout fashion icon.

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Esha Gupta

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Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta’s grey ethnic look is a perfect pick for Day 3 festivities, blending elegance with the vibrant spirit of the celebration while reflecting her distinct style.

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Tara Sutaria

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Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria slays ethnic fashion in a stunning glittery lehenga, radiating glamour and elegance. 

(All Images: Instagram/file photo)

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