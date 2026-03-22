Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4: From Madhuri Dixit to Alia Bhatt, best orange ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4: As Navratri approaches, refresh your ethnic wardrobe with a perfect blend of tradition and modern style. Take cues from these Bollywood divas to elevate your festive look.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4
Navratri is here, making it the perfect time to upgrade your ethnic style. Take inspiration from these Bollywood divas for stunning festive looks.
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra looks radiant in a vibrant orange saree adorned with intricate embroidery, bringing a perfect festive glow to her look. Paired with statement earrings and soft curls, the outfit blends elegance with a bold, traditional charm.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone glows in a vibrant orange ethnic ensemble, exuding warmth and festive elegance. Her statement jhumkas and sleek bun add a classic touch, perfectly balancing simplicity with traditional charm.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a vibrant red saree adorned with bold floral motifs and a rich gold border, adding a striking festive appeal. Paired with traditional jewellery and a sleek braid, the look beautifully blends classic elegance with contemporary charm.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon looks radiant in a bright orange saree featuring delicate motifs and a richly embroidered border, adding a vibrant festive touch. Paired with a statement blouse and elegant jewellery, the look blends traditional charm with modern sophistication.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit looks graceful in a vibrant orange saree adorned with bold floral prints and a delicate embellished border. Paired with statement earrings and soft waves, the look exudes timeless elegance with a festive flair.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly charming in a soft orange ethnic outfit, radiating warmth and festive elegance. Paired with minimal jewellery and a natural glow, the look captures simplicity with a joyful, traditional vibe.
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