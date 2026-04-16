Cheapest and affordable countries where celebrities love to go for vacation: Beachy islands to desert safari - plan your next trip asap! In pics
Cheapest countries where celebrities love to go for vacation: From beachy islands to desert safaris - these star-favourite hotspots can fit into your budget travel plans.
Cheapest countries where celebrities love to go for vacation
Cheapest countries where celebrities love to go for vacation: In this series today, let's take a look at this listicle which mentions affordable countries celebs travel to unwind and you can too. From beachy islands to desert safaris - these star-favourite hotspots can fit into your budget travel plans. Take a look here:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Vietnam
The newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's leisure trip to Vietnam caught fans's attention online. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday and Sharman Joshi among others have often shared pictures from this beautiful country known for its ancient charm and scenic boat rides. One way ticket from New Delhi to Vietnam is anywhere between Rs14-17K.
Thailand
Many celebrities rush to Thailand and enjoy their beach resorts, lively nightlife, and affordable luxury. Phuket and Ko Samui remain favourite destinations there. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha, Anushka Sharma and Shweta Tiwari among others have often let their hair down in Thailand and Bangkok. One way ticket from New Delhi to Thailand ( Phuket, Krabi) is estimated to be Rs 10-11K (as per make my trip data).
Maldives
Who doesn't want to go to the picturesque Maldives? Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu, Hina Khan and Neha Dhupia among many others love to unwind in Maldives. The island country has premium resorts with private pool villas. One way ticket from New Delhi to Maldives is anywhere between Rs17-21K.
Dubai
Star-favourite destination - Dubai tops the list alongside Maldives. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi among several big names from Bollywood love to explore this country. Dubai offers premium shopping malls, city tour, high-end dining spots and many other attractions for tourists. One way ticket from New Delhi to Bali is anywhere between Rs 14-21K.
Bali
Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Alankrita Sahai among others have visited this place for private luxury resorts, villas, waterfalls and experiencing the famous 'Bali Swing'. One way ticket from New Delhi to Bali is anywhere between Rs 21-32K.
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