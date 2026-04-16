Cheapest and affordable countries where celebrities love to go for vacation: Beachy islands to desert safari - plan your next trip asap! In pics

3 / 6

Many celebrities rush to Thailand and enjoy their beach resorts, lively nightlife, and affordable luxury. Phuket and Ko Samui remain favourite destinations there. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha, Anushka Sharma and Shweta Tiwari among others have often let their hair down in Thailand and Bangkok. One way ticket from New Delhi to Thailand ( Phuket, Krabi) is estimated to be Rs 10-11K (as per make my trip data).