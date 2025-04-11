Advertisement
NewsPhotosChhaava Now Streaming On OTT: 6 Stellar Performances By Vicky Kaushal You Can't-Miss
photoDetails

Chhaava Now Streaming On OTT: 6 Stellar Performances By Vicky Kaushal You Can't-Miss

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' has now debuted OTT on Netflix. The current Netflix release offers Hindi audio with English subtitles, offering a perfect chance for viewers who missed its theatrical release to catch it from the comfort of their homes.
Updated:Apr 11, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
'Chhaava'

1/7
'Chhaava'

Actor Vicky Kaushal's historical drama 'Chhaava' crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office in just 22 days of its release. With this milestone, let's take a look at some stellar performances by Vicky Kaushal you shouldn't miss. (Image: @vickykaushal/Instagram)

Uri: The Surgical Strike

2/7
Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky delivered a career-defining performance as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. His powerful portrayal of a military hero, along with the iconic line “How’s the Josh? High, Sir!”, became a cultural phenomenon. The film showcased his versatility and leadership in Bollywood industry. (Image: Youtube Still)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

3/7
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

A slice-of-life romantic comedy that saw Vicky flex his comedic and emotional chops. It showed Vicky Kaushal's range and ability to shine in light-hearted, relatable narratives. (Image: IMDb)

Raazi

4/7
Raazi

Though Alia Bhatt was the lead, Vicky left a mark with his restrained and mature performance as Iqbal, the Pakistani army officer and husband to Bhatt's undercover agent. His acting subtly added depth to the film's emotional weight. (Image: X)

Sanju

5/7
Sanju

In the Ranbir Kapoor-led biopic, Vicky’s portrayal of Kamlesh “Kamli” Kapasi, Sanjay Dutt’s best friend, was a standout. Whether it was heartfelt emotion or comic timing, he nailed every scene, earning widespread praise. (Image: X)

Sardar Udham

6/7
Sardar Udham

Another transformative role in Vicky’s career was Sardar Udham. Stepping into the shoes of revolutionary Udham Singh, he delivered a performance that left us in tears. Ths film delved into the depths of patriotism and sacrifice, earning critical acclaim for the narrative as well as Vicky’s acting. (Image: IMDb)

Sam Bahadur

7/7
Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is another standout in Vicky Kaushal’s filmography, where he brilliantly transforms into India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. His performance makes this biopic a must-watch.

ChhaavaChhaava OTTVicky KaushalVicky Kaushal moviesSam BahadurSanjuRaaziSardar UdhamUriZara Hatke Zara BachkeUri: The surgical strikeChhaava Netflix
