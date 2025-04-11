Chhaava Now Streaming On OTT: 6 Stellar Performances By Vicky Kaushal You Can't-Miss
'Chhaava'
Actor Vicky Kaushal's historical drama 'Chhaava' crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office in just 22 days of its release. With this milestone, let's take a look at some stellar performances by Vicky Kaushal you shouldn't miss. (Image: @vickykaushal/Instagram)
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Vicky delivered a career-defining performance as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. His powerful portrayal of a military hero, along with the iconic line “How’s the Josh? High, Sir!”, became a cultural phenomenon. The film showcased his versatility and leadership in Bollywood industry. (Image: Youtube Still)
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
A slice-of-life romantic comedy that saw Vicky flex his comedic and emotional chops. It showed Vicky Kaushal's range and ability to shine in light-hearted, relatable narratives. (Image: IMDb)
Raazi
Though Alia Bhatt was the lead, Vicky left a mark with his restrained and mature performance as Iqbal, the Pakistani army officer and husband to Bhatt's undercover agent. His acting subtly added depth to the film's emotional weight. (Image: X)
Sanju
In the Ranbir Kapoor-led biopic, Vicky’s portrayal of Kamlesh “Kamli” Kapasi, Sanjay Dutt’s best friend, was a standout. Whether it was heartfelt emotion or comic timing, he nailed every scene, earning widespread praise. (Image: X)
Sardar Udham
Another transformative role in Vicky’s career was Sardar Udham. Stepping into the shoes of revolutionary Udham Singh, he delivered a performance that left us in tears. Ths film delved into the depths of patriotism and sacrifice, earning critical acclaim for the narrative as well as Vicky’s acting. (Image: IMDb)
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur is another standout in Vicky Kaushal’s filmography, where he brilliantly transforms into India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. His performance makes this biopic a must-watch.
