Chhath Puja 2025: Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee To Monalisa, Pawan Singh — Bollywood & Bhojpuri Stars Who Celebrate The Festival With Full Devotion
Chhath Puja 2025: Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee To Monalisa, Pawan Singh — Bollywood & Bhojpuri Stars Who Celebrate The Festival With Full Devotion

Chhath Puja 2025 Date, Time & Celebrations: Devotees in large numbers offer prayers to the Sun god in morning and evening.

Updated:Oct 24, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Chhath Puja 2025: Actors Who Celebrate The Festival

Chhath Puja 2025: Actors Who Celebrate The Festival

Chhath Puja 2025 Date, Time & Celebrations: The auspicious and much-revered festival of Chhath will be celebrated this year from October 25-October 28 (Saturday-Tuesday). The 4-day long festival is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev) and is widely celebrated in North India - largely in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and Jharkhand besides diaspora population settled across the globe. Devotees in large numbers offer prayers to the Sun god in morning and evening. 

(Pic Courtesy: Freepik/Instagram) 

(Pic Courtesy: Freepik/Instagram)

Chhath Puja 2025 Day-wise rituals

Chhath Puja 2025 Day-wise rituals

On Chhath puja, devotees offer prayers to Sun god (Surya Dev) and his sister - the 6th form of Prakriti, also know as Chhathi Maiya. Surya Dev has 2 consorts Usha (Sanjana) and Pratusha (Chhaya). Chhath Puja is a four-day long festival which starts with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends on Kartik Shukla Saptami.

Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye

Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda

Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya

Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya respectively

Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye

Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda

Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya

Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya respectively

On the last day of Chhath Puja - Day 4 - Usha Arghya, devotees offer their final prayers. The ceremony concludes the Chhath Puja festivity where people break their fast and pay their obeisance. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival.

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival.

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha

The veteran Bollywood star is from Patna, Bihar and every year wishes his fans on the festival.

Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra

Seasoned film actor Sanjay Mishra featured in a podcast recently on Digital Commentary and got emotional remembering the auspicious Chhath Puja celebrations held at his home when he was a child. He recollected the memories and said Chhath holds a special place in his heart and remembered his late grand father and father. 

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan

Bollywood and Bhojpuri star-turned politician was born in Mumbai but his family is from Kerakat district in Jaunpur. He celebrates the festival with utmost fervour and grit.

Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh

The top most Bhojpuri actor-singer, who was recently seen in 'Rise And Fall' Season 1 celebrates the festival every year with his family and also releases new devotional Chhath geets.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi

The Mirzapur actor is from Belsand village, in Gopalganj, Bihar. Last year he told Hindustan Times, "This year, I am not going back to my village; main Mumbai ke kisi ghat pe chala jaunga. I miss everything about Chhath. Yeh ek samajik tyohaar hai, jisme Nature ke saath, surrounding ki bhumika hai. Main jahan bhi shooting ke dauran rehta hoon, wahan pata kar leta hoon ki Chhath ghat kahan hai, aur udhar ghum aata hoon."

Monalisa

Monalisa

Bhojpuri actress-turned-TV star Monalisa has worked several regional/languages movies. She featured in Bigg Boss 10 and that became a turning point in her career. She got married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the Bigg Boss house in 2017. She is a Bengali but celebrates the auspicious festival of Chhath annually.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee

The iconic star Manoj Bajpayee was born in a small village called Belwa, Bettiah, Bihar, on April 23, 1969. The actor is also happily married to his wife, Shabana Raza. He celebrates the festival and once even tweeted about missing the festive fun of his hometown. 

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary

TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who rose to fame for playing the iconic role of Lord Rama in mythological show 'Ramayan' (2008) was born in Jairampur village in Bhagalpur, Bihar. He is married to actress Debina Bonnerjee who played goddess Sita on the same show. They celebrate Chhath Puja festival eveyr year.

Akhilendra Mishra

Akhilendra Mishra

The famous Kroor Singh from Chandrakanta is from Siwan, Bihar. Last year he told HT, "As a child, I would accompany my mother during Chhath Puja. So now, I feel connected to her during the festivities. Earlier in Mumbai, I used to visit my friends for Chhath. Now, I try visit Juhu beach to be a part of the festival here, where grand arrangements are made for the puja." In his latest podcast, he recalled his mother and shared memories related to the festival, missing her.

Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey started off as a TV actress and gradually moves to Bhojpuri films, becoming their top star. She was born in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh and celebrates the festival of Chhath with utmost grit.

