Chhath Puja 2025: Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee To Monalisa, Pawan Singh — Bollywood & Bhojpuri Stars Who Celebrate The Festival With Full Devotion

On Chhath puja, devotees offer prayers to Sun god (Surya Dev) and his sister - the 6th form of Prakriti, also know as Chhathi Maiya. Surya Dev has 2 consorts Usha (Sanjana) and Pratusha (Chhaya). Chhath Puja is a four-day long festival which starts with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends on Kartik Shukla Saptami.

Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye

Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda

Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya

Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya respectively

On the last day of Chhath Puja - Day 4 - Usha Arghya, devotees offer their final prayers. The ceremony concludes the Chhath Puja festivity where people break their fast and pay their obeisance. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival.