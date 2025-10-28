Chhath Puja 2025: Politicians And Celebrities Akshara Singh, Manisha Rani Take Holy Dip And Pray To Sun God For Blessings - In Pics
Chhath Puja 2025 Last Day: Today, let's check out the politicians and celebrities who performed the Chhath rituals and offered prayers to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.
Chhath Puja 2025: Celebs Offering Prayers
Chhath Puja 2025 Last Day: The much revered festival of Chhath Puja 2025 is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev). This year is began from October 25 and will be marked till October 28 (Saturday-Tuesday). The festival holds greater significance in Northern India belt - largely in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and Jharkhand besides diaspora population settled across the globe. Devotees in large numbers offer prayers to the Sun god in morning and evening. Today, let's check out the politicians and celebrities who performed the Chhath rituals and offered prayers to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya:
Nitish Kumar Offers Usha Arghya
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar performs ‘Usha Arghya’, marking the end of 4-day long Chhath puja festival. He performed the concluding rituals of Chhath Puja by offering Usha Arghya (morning prayers) to the rising Sun along with his family at his official residence in Patna.
Chirag Paswan Performs Chhath Puja
Union minister Chirag Paswan offered prayers to the Sun God along with his family. He posted pictures and videos of the festivity dressed in traditional attire, while offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya. The young leader also prayed for Bihar’s progress, saying he hopes the state will soon emerge as a symbol of growth and prosperity.
Neha Marda Celebrating Chhath Puja 2025
The TV actress, known for her role in Balika Vadhu, celebrated her third Chhath Puja after marriage, taking a holy dip and performing rituals with her family. She shared videos and photos from the festivity on social media.
Akshara Singh At Chhath Puja 2025
Dressed in traditional green and lime saree, popular Bhojpuri actress performed the Chhath Puja 2025 festivity with her family and close friends. She also posted several pictures and videos of the same - preparing the thekua prasad, taking a holy dip in waters and wearing the traditional outfit and sindoor on the puja day.
Manisha Rani on Chhath Puja
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame celebrity shared glimpses of her Chhath Puja celebrations on social media. She also shared about missing the Chhath Puja as she is away from her hometown in Mumbai.
