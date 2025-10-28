Chhath Puja 2025: Politicians And Celebrities Akshara Singh, Manisha Rani Take Holy Dip And Pray To Sun God For Blessings - In Pics

1 / 6

Chhath Puja 2025 Last Day: The much revered festival of Chhath Puja 2025 is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev). This year is began from October 25 and will be marked till October 28 (Saturday-Tuesday). The festival holds greater significance in Northern India belt - largely in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and Jharkhand besides diaspora population settled across the globe. Devotees in large numbers offer prayers to the Sun god in morning and evening. Today, let's check out the politicians and celebrities who performed the Chhath rituals and offered prayers to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/X)