Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks From Jigra To Haikyuu You Shouldn't Miss
Sunday OTT Watchlist
From emotional dramas to animated brilliance, here’s what to add to your watchlist this Sunday:
Andhadhun
Platform: Prime Video
Ayushmann Khurrana stuns in Andhadhun, a darkly comic thriller where a blind pianist is entangled in a web of murder, deception, and twisted secrets.
Jigra
Platform: Netflix
Alia Bhatt leads Jigra, a gripping story of courage and sacrifice as a sister fights to protect her younger brother from an unjust fate.
Our Unwritten Seoul
Platform: Netflix
An emotional city symphony, Our Unwritten Seoul explores the lives of young adults chasing dreams, love, and identity in the ever-changing heart of Korea.
Demon Slayer
Platform: Crunchyroll / Netflix
With stunning animation and fierce battles, Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro’s journey to avenge his family and save his sister in a demon-ridden world.
Raksha Bandhan
Platform: ZEE5
A heartwarming family drama, Raksha Bandhan blends humour and emotion as Akshay Kumar portrays a devoted brother balancing tradition and personal sacrifice.
Haikyuu
Platform: Netflix / Crunchyroll
Haikyuu!! follows a high school volleyball team chasing greatness, where underdogs rise and friendships are forged on the court.
Your Name
Platform: Prime Video
A breathtaking tale of fate and connection, Your Name blends romance and fantasy as two teenagers mysteriously begin to swap lives across time and space.
