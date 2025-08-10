Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943902https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/chill-sunday-watchlist-top-ott-picks-from-jigra-to-haikyuu-you-shouldnt-miss-2943902
NewsPhotosChill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks From Jigra To Haikyuu You Shouldn't Miss
photoDetails

Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks From Jigra To Haikyuu You Shouldn't Miss

Settle in for the perfect Sunday with a chill watchlist featuring top OTT picks, from an emotional movie like Jigra to high-energy anime like Haikyuu.
Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Sunday OTT Watchlist

1/8
Sunday OTT Watchlist

From emotional dramas to animated brilliance, here’s what to add to your watchlist this Sunday:

Follow Us

Andhadhun

2/8
Andhadhun

Platform: Prime Video

Ayushmann Khurrana stuns in Andhadhun, a darkly comic thriller where a blind pianist is entangled in a web of murder, deception, and twisted secrets.

Follow Us

Jigra

3/8
Jigra

Platform: Netflix

Alia Bhatt leads Jigra, a gripping story of courage and sacrifice as a sister fights to protect her younger brother from an unjust fate.

Follow Us

Our Unwritten Seoul

4/8
Our Unwritten Seoul

Platform: Netflix

An emotional city symphony, Our Unwritten Seoul explores the lives of young adults chasing dreams, love, and identity in the ever-changing heart of Korea.

Follow Us

Demon Slayer

5/8
Demon Slayer

Platform: Crunchyroll / Netflix

With stunning animation and fierce battles, Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro’s journey to avenge his family and save his sister in a demon-ridden world.

Follow Us

Raksha Bandhan

6/8
Raksha Bandhan

Platform: ZEE5

A heartwarming family drama, Raksha Bandhan blends humour and emotion as Akshay Kumar portrays a devoted brother balancing tradition and personal sacrifice.

Follow Us

Haikyuu

7/8
Haikyuu

Platform: Netflix / Crunchyroll

Haikyuu!! follows a high school volleyball team chasing greatness, where underdogs rise and friendships are forged on the court.

Follow Us

Your Name

8/8
Your Name

Platform: Prime Video

A breathtaking tale of fate and connection, Your Name blends romance and fantasy as two teenagers mysteriously begin to swap lives across time and space.

Follow Us
Sunday WatchlistChill Sunday WatchlistOTT releasesWeekend WatchlistOTT weekend watchlistAugust OTT ReleaseNetflixJio HotstarJigraYour NameHaikyuuRaksha BandhanAkshay KumarOur Unwritten SeoulAndhadhunAnimeSunday OTT WatchlistWhat to watchMovies to watch
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Asia Cup 2025
IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Might Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals exit
Riyan Parag Being Favoured To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Opening : 5 Reasons Why Sanju Samson May Want To Part Ways With RR
camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Has Sister? Meet Celebrity Siblings Who Keep Out Of Spotlight
camera icon7
title
Raksha Bandhan special
Raksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds
camera icon10
title
Mumbai Indians former players
Shikhar Dhawan, Joss Buttler To Kuldeep Yadav : 9 Players You Didn't Know Once Played For Mumbai Indians
NEWS ON ONE CLICK