Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Aap Jaisa Koi, Weak Hero Class 1 And More
Sunday OTT Watchlist
From emotional dramas to animated brilliance, here’s what to add in your watchlist this Sunday:
Hi Nanna
A heartfelt Telugu drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur with a father-daughter story wrapped in layers of love and mystery.
Aap Jaisa Koi
Platform: Netflix
R. Madhavan shines as a reserved professor navigating love and societal norms in the heartfelt film Aap Jaisa Koi.
Drawing Closer
Platform: Netflix
A beautiful Japanese teen film based on a manga, where a boy and girl bond through art and the pain of terminal illness.
Arcane: League of Legends
Platform: Netflix
A visually stunning and emotionally powerful animated series set in the world of the popular game League of Legends, exploring fierce rivalries and hidden secrets in a city on the brink of chaos.
Weak Hero Class 1 & 2
Platform: Netflix
A gritty K-drama following a quiet student’s fierce fight against school violence.
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Platform: Jio Hotstar
Wes Anderson’s visually delightful movie follows the story of a charismatic hotel manager and his loyal lobby boy as they get caught up in murder, a stolen painting, and quirky adventures at The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Mr Queen
Platform: Netflix/Viki
A modern male chef wakes up in the body of a Joseon-era queen, with chaos and comedy, sparking a whirlwind of chaos and comedy, while desperately trying to return to his own time.
