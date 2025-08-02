Advertisement
NewsPhotosChill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Aap Jaisa Koi, Weak Hero Class 1 And More
Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Aap Jaisa Koi, Weak Hero Class 1 And More

Unwind with top OTT picks for the weekend, a mix of heartfelt romance, gripping drama, and feel-good stories perfect for a cozy Sunday binge.
Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
Sunday OTT Watchlist

1/8
Sunday OTT Watchlist

From emotional dramas to animated brilliance, here’s what to add in your watchlist this Sunday:

 

Hi Nanna

2/8
Hi Nanna

A heartfelt Telugu drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur with a father-daughter story wrapped in layers of love and mystery.

Aap Jaisa Koi

3/8
Aap Jaisa Koi

Platform: Netflix

R. Madhavan shines as a reserved professor navigating love and societal norms in the heartfelt film Aap Jaisa Koi.

Drawing Closer

4/8
Drawing Closer

Platform: Netflix

A beautiful Japanese teen film based on a manga, where a boy and girl bond through art and the pain of terminal illness.

Arcane: League of Legends

5/8
Arcane: League of Legends

Platform: Netflix

A visually stunning and emotionally powerful animated series set in the world of the popular game League of Legends, exploring fierce rivalries and hidden secrets in a city on the brink of chaos.

Weak Hero Class 1 & 2

6/8
Weak Hero Class 1 & 2

Platform: Netflix

A gritty K-drama following a quiet student’s fierce fight against school violence.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

7/8
The Grand Budapest Hotel

Platform: Jio Hotstar

Wes Anderson’s visually delightful movie follows the story of a charismatic hotel manager and his loyal lobby boy as they get caught up in murder, a stolen painting, and quirky adventures at The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Mr Queen

8/8
Mr Queen

Platform: Netflix/Viki

A modern male chef wakes up in the body of a Joseon-era queen, with chaos and comedy, sparking a whirlwind of chaos and comedy, while desperately trying to return to his own time. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK