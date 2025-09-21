photoDetails

Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Adolescence, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood And More

Looking to unwind this Sunday? From raw coming‑of‑age stories that capture the turbulence of adolescence, to an indirect unmasking of Bollywood, nepotism, unrealistic beauty standards, formulaic plots, and mental health tolls, this weekend’s OTT lineup takes you through emotion, ambition, and truths hard to ignore.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Sep 21, 2025, 01:21 PM IST

Sunday OTT Watchlist
Grab your snacks, settle into your comfiest spot, and press play, here are the must-watch titles to add to your Sunday binge list.

Adolescence
Platform: Netflix A family is shaken to its core when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is accused of murdering a classmate—forcing them to face every parent's darkest fear.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Platform: Netflix The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows rising star Aasmaan Singh, who's riding high after his debut hit, until fame, family legacies, and industry politics turn his dream into a minefield.

Mahavatar Narsimha
Platform: Netflix Myth meets mysticism in this visually stunning retelling of one of Hinduism's fiercest avatars.

Anne With An E
Platform: Netflix A spirited orphan redefines girlhood and challenges Victorian norms in this heartwarming classic remake.

Spy X Family
Platform: Netflix / Crunchyroll Espionage, secrets, and unexpected laughs come together in this clever, feel-good anime with heart.

Glass Hearts
Platform: Netflix Fragile egos, fame, and betrayal collide in this psychological drama set in the cutthroat entertainment world.