Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Adolescence, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood And More

Looking to unwind this Sunday? From raw coming‑of‑age stories that capture the turbulence of adolescence, to an indirect unmasking of Bollywood, nepotism, unrealistic beauty standards, formulaic plots, and mental health tolls, this weekend’s OTT lineup takes you through emotion, ambition, and truths hard to ignore.
Updated:Sep 21, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Sunday OTT Watchlist

1/8
Sunday OTT Watchlist

Grab your snacks, settle into your comfiest spot, and press play, here are the must-watch titles to add to your Sunday binge list.

 

Adolescence

2/8
Adolescence

Platform: Netflix

A family is shaken to its core when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is accused of murdering a classmate—forcing them to face every parent's darkest fear.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

3/8
The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Platform: Netflix

The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows rising star Aasmaan Singh, who’s riding high after his debut hit, until fame, family legacies, and industry politics turn his dream into a minefield.

Mahavatar Narsimha

4/8
Mahavatar Narsimha

Platform: Netflix

Myth meets mysticism in this visually stunning retelling of one of Hinduism’s fiercest avatars.

 

Anne With An E

5/8
Anne With An E

Platform: Netflix

A spirited orphan redefines girlhood and challenges Victorian norms in this heartwarming classic remake.

 

Spy X Family

6/8
Spy X Family

Platform: Netflix / Crunchyroll

Espionage, secrets, and unexpected laughs come together in this clever, feel-good anime with heart.

Glass Hearts

7/8
Glass Hearts

Platform: Netflix

Fragile egos, fame, and betrayal collide in this psychological drama set in the cutthroat entertainment world.

 

Pride and Prejudice

8/8
Pride and Prejudice

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Wit, romance, and social rebellion unfold in this timeless tale of love and defiance

