Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Adolescence, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood And More
Grab your snacks, settle into your comfiest spot, and press play, here are the must-watch titles to add to your Sunday binge list.
Adolescence
Platform: Netflix
A family is shaken to its core when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is accused of murdering a classmate—forcing them to face every parent's darkest fear.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Platform: Netflix
The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows rising star Aasmaan Singh, who’s riding high after his debut hit, until fame, family legacies, and industry politics turn his dream into a minefield.
Mahavatar Narsimha
Platform: Netflix
Myth meets mysticism in this visually stunning retelling of one of Hinduism’s fiercest avatars.
Anne With An E
Platform: Netflix
A spirited orphan redefines girlhood and challenges Victorian norms in this heartwarming classic remake.
Spy X Family
Platform: Netflix / Crunchyroll
Espionage, secrets, and unexpected laughs come together in this clever, feel-good anime with heart.
Glass Hearts
Platform: Netflix
Fragile egos, fame, and betrayal collide in this psychological drama set in the cutthroat entertainment world.
Pride and Prejudice
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Wit, romance, and social rebellion unfold in this timeless tale of love and defiance
