Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks, Including Materialists, Demon Slayer, Tumbbad And More To Stream On Netflix And Prime Video

Looking to kick back and relax this Sunday? Whether you're into emotional arcs, light-hearted romance, or intense thrillers, this weekend's OTT watchlist has something for every kind of mood.

Ahana Tiwari | Updated:Sep 13, 2025, 03:36 PM IST

Chill Sunday Watchlist 1 / 9 Get your snacks ready, find your cozy corner, and dive into these must-watch gems. Here's what to add to your Sunday watchlist:

Demon Slayer 2 / 9 Platform: Netflix Epic battles, jaw-dropping animation, and heart, this anime is a visual treat and an emotional rollercoaster.

Love Untangled 3 / 9 Platform: Netflix Modern love, messy emotions, and honest storytelling, perfect for a mellow afternoon watch.

Materialists 4 / 9 Platform: Netflix A stylish French dramedy exploring ambition, dating, and designer handbags, equal parts chic and chaotic.

The Glory 5 / 9 Platform: Netflix A dark, gripping Korean revenge drama that will keep you glued to the screen.

Dhoom Dhaam 6 / 9 Platform: Netflix A fun, fast-paced Telugu action-comedy with vibrant visuals and high energy.

Superboys of Malegaon 7 / 9 Platform: Amazon Prime Video A feel-good documentary capturing the heart and humor of filmmaking in small-town India.

Tumbbad 8 / 9 Platform: Amazon Prime Video Dark fantasy, folklore, and spine-chilling suspense, this cult classic is not to be missed.