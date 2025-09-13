Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks, Including Materialists, Demon Slayer, Tumbbad And More To Stream On Netflix And Prime Video
Chill Sunday Watchlist
Get your snacks ready, find your cozy corner, and dive into these must-watch gems. Here’s what to add to your Sunday watchlist:
Demon Slayer
Platform: Netflix
Epic battles, jaw-dropping animation, and heart, this anime is a visual treat and an emotional rollercoaster.
Love Untangled
Platform: Netflix
Modern love, messy emotions, and honest storytelling, perfect for a mellow afternoon watch.
Materialists
Platform: Netflix
A stylish French dramedy exploring ambition, dating, and designer handbags, equal parts chic and chaotic.
The Glory
Platform: Netflix
A dark, gripping Korean revenge drama that will keep you glued to the screen.
Dhoom Dhaam
Platform: Netflix
A fun, fast-paced Telugu action-comedy with vibrant visuals and high energy.
Superboys of Malegaon
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
A feel-good documentary capturing the heart and humor of filmmaking in small-town India.
Tumbbad
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dark fantasy, folklore, and spine-chilling suspense, this cult classic is not to be missed.
Maalik
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
A gripping political drama from Pakistan that blends social commentary with strong storytelling.
Trending Photos