Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2959370https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/chill-sunday-watchlist-top-ott-picks-including-materialists-demon-slayer-tumbbad-and-more-to-stream-on-netflix-and-prime-video-2959370
NewsPhotosChill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks, Including Materialists, Demon Slayer, Tumbbad And More To Stream On Netflix And Prime Video
photoDetails

Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks, Including Materialists, Demon Slayer, Tumbbad And More To Stream On Netflix And Prime Video

Looking to kick back and relax this Sunday? Whether you're into emotional arcs, light-hearted romance, or intense thrillers, this weekend's OTT watchlist has something for every kind of mood. 
Updated:Sep 13, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Chill Sunday Watchlist

1/9
Chill Sunday Watchlist

Get your snacks ready, find your cozy corner, and dive into these must-watch gems. Here’s what to add to your Sunday watchlist:

Follow Us

Demon Slayer

2/9
Demon Slayer

Platform: Netflix

Epic battles, jaw-dropping animation, and heart, this anime is a visual treat and an emotional rollercoaster.

Follow Us

Love Untangled

3/9
Love Untangled

Platform: Netflix

Modern love, messy emotions, and honest storytelling, perfect for a mellow afternoon watch.

Follow Us

Materialists

4/9
Materialists

Platform: Netflix

A stylish French dramedy exploring ambition, dating, and designer handbags, equal parts chic and chaotic.

Follow Us

The Glory

5/9
The Glory

Platform: Netflix

A dark, gripping Korean revenge drama that will keep you glued to the screen.

Follow Us

Dhoom Dhaam

6/9
Dhoom Dhaam

Platform: Netflix

A fun, fast-paced Telugu action-comedy with vibrant visuals and high energy.

Follow Us

Superboys of Malegaon

7/9
Superboys of Malegaon

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A feel-good documentary capturing the heart and humor of filmmaking in small-town India.

Follow Us

Tumbbad

8/9
Tumbbad

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dark fantasy, folklore, and spine-chilling suspense, this cult classic is not to be missed.

Follow Us

Maalik

9/9
Maalik

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A gripping political drama from Pakistan that blends social commentary with strong storytelling.

Follow Us
Sunday WatchlistWeekend WatchlistChill Sunday WatchlistOTT releasesOTT weekend watchlistSeptember OTT ReleaseNetflixJio HotstarLove Untangleddemon slayerDemon Slayer Infinity Castle movieTumbbadMaalikSuperboys of MalegaonThe GloryDhoom DhaamYami GautamMaterialistsSunday OTT WatchlistWhat to watchMovies to watchEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Nano Banana AI Image
Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri Steal The 3D Figurine Spotlight
camera icon8
title
Balen Shah youth icon
Rapper Turned Nepal’s Favourite Politician: ‘The Rise Of Youth Icon’ As Kathmandu’s Most Popular Mayor, He Is…
camera icon13
title
nano banana viral trend
'Nano Banana' Trend: 10 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App
camera icon6
title
World's Most Expensive Milk
The World's Most Expensive Milk PRICE Rs...;Isn't From A Cow, Sheep Or Goat
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Pak
10 Players With Most Runs In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Virat Kohli On Top, Md Rizwan At 2nd; Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam At...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK