Chiranjeevi Networth 2025: Inside Megastar's 25,000 Sq Ft Mansion, Luxury Cars, Private Jet And 'Vishwambhara' Glimpse
Chiranjeevi Networth 2025: The Megastar, who began his journey with the 1978 drama Pranam Khareedu directed by K Vasu, quickly rose to become one of Indian cinema’s most prominent names with his critically acclaimed performances. Today, as he turns 70, Chiranjeevi boasts an astounding net worth of Rs 1,650 crore. From his luxurious lifestyle to unmissable films and his upcoming epic Vishwambhara, here’s a look at the legendary actor’s remarkable journey.
Inside Megastar Chiranjeevi's Birthday Celebration
Chiranjeevi Konidela turned 70 today and marked the milestone with an intimate family celebration. His son, actor Ram Charan, shared a heartfelt video from the occasion where he is seen feeding his father cake, seeking his blessings, and receiving a warm hug and kiss from the megastar a truly memorable father-son moment.
Chiranjeevi Must-Watch Movies
Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 70! On this special day, we look back at some of his most acclaimed performances that cemented his status as one of India’s most beloved actors. With an impressive filmography and unmatched on-screen charisma, his standout works include Khaidi (1983) Vijetha (1985), Gang Leader (1991), Shankar Dada MBBS (2004), Stalin (2006), Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Godfather (2022), and Waltair Veerayya (2023).
Guinness World Records
Chiranjeevi, one of Telugu cinema's most iconic stars, officially recognised by Guinness World Records as India's Most Prolific Film Star. The 70-year-old actor is also honoured with both the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, continues to shine as a legend of Indian cinema.
Inside Chiranjeevi’s Luxury Lifestyle
Chiranjeevi, one of the biggest names in South Indian cinema, resides in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad’s most affluent neighbourhood. He owns a 25,000 sq. ft. mansion valued at Rs 30 crore, where he lives with his wife Surekha Konidala, son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni, and granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. His real estate portfolio also boasts luxury homes in Bengaluru and Chennai. To top it off, the Megastar owns a private jet, a multi-crore possession with its exact price kept under wraps.
Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara First Glimpse
The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Vishwambhara have shared a glimpse of the movie on the occasion of the actor's 70th birthday. Directed by Vassishta, The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor, with Mouni Roy appearing in a special dance number.
Chiranjeevi Whopping Cars Collection
Chiranjeevi is a true automobile enthusiast with some of the most luxurious wheels parked in his garage. The Megastar's collection ranges from elegant sedans to high-end SUVs. His prized possession is the Rolls-Royce Phantom worth a whopping Rs 9 crore. He also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography priced at Rs 1.2 crore, a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 90 lakh, and a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG costing around Rs 2.5 crore.
Chiranjeevi's Massive Networth
Megastar Chiranjeevi This legendary Telugu cinema actor not only boasts an impressive film career spanning over 150 movies but also a staggering net worth of Rs 1,650 crore, according to according to Financial Express. wealthiest Indian actors with an estimated net worth of Rs 1650 crore. The legendary actor has starred in over 150 films Through his legendary acting career, smart business ventures, endorsements and other investments, he has built an empire with a lifestyle that mirrors his success.
(All Images: @alwaysramcharan, @chiranjeevikonidela, X)
