Christmas 2025 New OTT Releases This Week: From Stranger Things Season 5 To Baahubali: The Epic- Check Full List
Christmas 2025 OTT Releases
December 25 brings a fresh slate of OTT releases, spanning intense dramas, gripping thrillers, and global fan-favorite series.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2
Platform: Netflix
The story intensifies as darker forces emerge in Hawkins, pushing Eleven and her friends into their most dangerous and emotional battle yet.
Baahubali: The Epic
Platform: Netflix
A grand retelling of the Baahubali saga that brings together the franchise’s myth, action, and royal drama in an epic streaming format.
Ronkini Bhavan
Platform: Zee5
Ronkini Bhavan is a psychological thriller set in a secluded 1990s mansion, where a young bride uncovers a terrifying pattern of deaths and disappearances, forcing her to question whether an ancestral curse is real—or a sinister family secret.
Ithiri Neram
Platform: SUNNxt
Ithiri Neram is a Malayalam romantic drama where a brief reunion between former lovers turns into an intense night of unresolved emotions, leading to a bittersweet closure.
Andhra King Taluka
Platform: Netflix
A Telugu drama that follows a devoted fan whose life is transformed when his idol’s fading stardom pushes him toward love, self-discovery, and the true meaning of loyalty.
