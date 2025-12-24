Advertisement
Christmas 2025 New OTT Releases This Week: From Stranger Things Season 5 To Baahubali: The Epic- Check Full List
Christmas 2025 New OTT Releases This Week: From Stranger Things Season 5 To Baahubali: The Epic- Check Full List

Christmas 2025 OTT Releases: Exciting new movies and series, from Stranger Things Season 5 to Baahubali: The Epic, are set to stream this holiday season.

Dec 24, 2025
Christmas 2025 OTT Releases

Christmas 2025 OTT Releases

December 25 brings a fresh slate of OTT releases, spanning intense dramas, gripping thrillers, and global fan-favorite series.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2

Platform: Netflix

The story intensifies as darker forces emerge in Hawkins, pushing Eleven and her friends into their most dangerous and emotional battle yet.

Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic

Platform: Netflix

A grand retelling of the Baahubali saga that brings together the franchise’s myth, action, and royal drama in an epic streaming format.

Ronkini Bhavan

Ronkini Bhavan

Platform: Zee5

Ronkini Bhavan is a psychological thriller set in a secluded 1990s mansion, where a young bride uncovers a terrifying pattern of deaths and disappearances, forcing her to question whether an ancestral curse is real—or a sinister family secret.

Ithiri Neram

Ithiri Neram

Platform: SUNNxt

Ithiri Neram is a Malayalam romantic drama where a brief reunion between former lovers turns into an intense night of unresolved emotions, leading to a bittersweet closure.

Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka

Platform: Netflix

A Telugu drama that follows a devoted fan whose life is transformed when his idol’s fading stardom pushes him toward love, self-discovery, and the true meaning of loyalty.

