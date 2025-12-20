Advertisement
Christmas Celebrity Style Guide: From Alia Bhatt To Nitanshi Goel, Steal Festive Fashion Inspo From Bollywood Divas
Christmas Celebrity Style Guide: From Alia Bhatt To Nitanshi Goel, Steal Festive Fashion Inspo From Bollywood Divas

Celebrate the festive season in style with the hottest fashion trends and sparkling inspirations from Bollywood’s finest.
Updated:Dec 20, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
B-wood Celeb Christmas Inspo Guide

B-wood Celeb Christmas Inspo Guide

From timeless reds to sparkling silhouettes and sleek blacks, Bollywood divas are dishing out serious fashion inspiration this Christmas. Whether it’s a cozy family lunch or a glamorous night out, take style cues from these stars to slay your festive look with confidence, elegance, and flair.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Christmas style feels incomplete without Alia Bhatt making a statement. She stuns in a satin white gown, elevated with a bold belt that adds the perfect hint of edge to an otherwise elegant and graceful silhouette.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

The timeless allure of a classic LBD never fails, and Shraddha Kapoor proves it effortlessly. Paired with thigh-high white boots, a chic bag, and sleek hair, she nails the ultimate glamorous look for a late-night Christmas party.

 

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna

A chic leather skirt paired with a faux fur top instantly elevates any Christmas cocktail party into a style statement. Karishma Tanna completes the look with vibrant heels and tousled waves, perfectly balancing edgy and festive vibes.

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal looks stunning in a long, shimmery red gown, with a striking silhouette that makes it the perfect choice for a glamorous Christmas Eve celebration.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor stuns in a shimmering halter-neck dress, effortlessly becoming the showstopper of any Christmas party, a flawless mix of glam and festive sparkle.

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan

When it comes to Christmas, red is a must. Sonal Chauhan dazzles in an all-red ruched dress with matching stockings, crafting a festive, stylish look perfect for a cozy holiday gathering.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opts for a sleek, chic look in a black co-ord set with a halter-neck top and flared pants. Paired with a neat bun, the ensemble is perfect for an intimate Christmas evening dinner.

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel channels understated elegance in a long, shimmery gown featuring delicate floral detailing along the hem, an effortlessly classy yet stylish pick for a Christmas lunch with family.

Christmas 2025ChristmasChristmas Style GuideChristmas Fashion inspoChristmas dressesBollywood dressesAlia BhattShraddha KapoorNitanshi GoelEntertainmentFashion inspo
