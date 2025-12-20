Christmas Celebrity Style Guide: From Alia Bhatt To Nitanshi Goel, Steal Festive Fashion Inspo From Bollywood Divas
B-wood Celeb Christmas Inspo Guide
From timeless reds to sparkling silhouettes and sleek blacks, Bollywood divas are dishing out serious fashion inspiration this Christmas. Whether it’s a cozy family lunch or a glamorous night out, take style cues from these stars to slay your festive look with confidence, elegance, and flair.
Alia Bhatt
Christmas style feels incomplete without Alia Bhatt making a statement. She stuns in a satin white gown, elevated with a bold belt that adds the perfect hint of edge to an otherwise elegant and graceful silhouette.
Shraddha Kapoor
The timeless allure of a classic LBD never fails, and Shraddha Kapoor proves it effortlessly. Paired with thigh-high white boots, a chic bag, and sleek hair, she nails the ultimate glamorous look for a late-night Christmas party.
Karishma Tanna
A chic leather skirt paired with a faux fur top instantly elevates any Christmas cocktail party into a style statement. Karishma Tanna completes the look with vibrant heels and tousled waves, perfectly balancing edgy and festive vibes.
Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya Jaiswal looks stunning in a long, shimmery red gown, with a striking silhouette that makes it the perfect choice for a glamorous Christmas Eve celebration.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor stuns in a shimmering halter-neck dress, effortlessly becoming the showstopper of any Christmas party, a flawless mix of glam and festive sparkle.
Sonal Chauhan
When it comes to Christmas, red is a must. Sonal Chauhan dazzles in an all-red ruched dress with matching stockings, crafting a festive, stylish look perfect for a cozy holiday gathering.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday opts for a sleek, chic look in a black co-ord set with a halter-neck top and flared pants. Paired with a neat bun, the ensemble is perfect for an intimate Christmas evening dinner.
Nitanshi Goel
Nitanshi Goel channels understated elegance in a long, shimmery gown featuring delicate floral detailing along the hem, an effortlessly classy yet stylish pick for a Christmas lunch with family.
